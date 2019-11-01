Green Thumb Industries (GTI) Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler to Participate in the Cowen 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference on November 12, 2019

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced that GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler will participate in a panel discussion and one-on-one meetings at the Cowen 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.



