uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in November

Huntington Study Group 2019: Navigating Huntington's Disease, November 7 – 9, Sacramento, California.



° Eileen Sawyer, VP of Global Medical Affairs, will give an oral presentation on the study design of our Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for Huntington's disease on November 7, and will be participating in the "Research Roundup" roundtable on November 8, at 5:30 p.m. PT.





° Members of uniQure's management team will attend and participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, November 12.

10 th Annual World Orphan Drug Congress, November 11 – 14, Barcelona, Spain.



° Sander van Deventer, EVP Research & Product Development will participate in the panel discussion "Executive Insights: What technologies need to be unlocked? Discussing all the scientific aspects that are impacting the reality of gene therapy" on Wednesday November 13 at 9:55 a.m. CET.



° In addition, he will participate in the panel discussion "European Investment Landscape for Cell & Gene Therapy" on Thursday November 14, at 2:40 p.m. CET.



° Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer will present a corporate update on Wednesday November 13, at 10:15 a.m. ET. Members of uniQure's management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, November 13.



° Eileen Sawyer will give an oral presentation on "Interim Results from a Phase 2b trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec (AMT-061: AAV5-Padua hFIX variant), an Enhanced Vector for Gene Transfer in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B", on Thursday November 14, at 9:00 a.m. ET.



° Matt Kapusta will present a corporate update on Tuesday November 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



° Pavlina Konstantinova, VP new therapeutic target development at uniQure, will be presenting "Development of a microRNA-based Gene Therapy for Huntington's Disease ", on Thursday, November 28 at 10:30 a.m. GMT.

