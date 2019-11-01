Bilibili to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, November 18, 2019

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. ("Bilibili" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BILI), a leading online entertainment platform for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 unaudited financial results on Monday, November 18, 2019, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 18, 2019 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 19, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-866-519-4004

International: +65-6713-5090

Hong Kong: 800-906-601

China: 400-620-8038

Conference ID: 1139448

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 25, 2019:

United States: +1-855-452-5696

International: +61-2-8199-0299

Hong Kong: 800-963-117

China: 400-632-2162

Replay Access Code: 1139448

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili represents the iconic brand of online entertainment with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili provides an immersive entertainment experience and high-quality content that caters to the evolving and diversified interests of its users and communities, and has built its platform based on the strong emotional connections of Bilibili's users to its content and communities.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



In China:



Bilibili Inc.

Juliet Yang

Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523

E-mail: ir@bilibili.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com



