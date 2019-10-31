Principled Technologies Finds That Organizations Running MongoDB Data Analyses Could See Performance Boosts with Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers

Running big data workloads on MongoDB databases at Principled Technologies (PT), Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers.

Durham, NC, October 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Data analysis from distributed MongoDB databases can help improve operational efficiency and services by unifying information from a range of sources. Moving those data analysis workloads to current-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers can help decision makers get useful insight sooner. PT recently released a report showing how organizations could benefit by moving MongoDB data analysis workloads from previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers to current-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. The PowerEdge R640 servers handled more Yahoo Cloud Serving Benchmark (YCSB) operations per second than the previous-generation servers.

According to the report, “[t]he bump in performance can allow more business units to generate in-depth analyses in less time.” In addition to analyzing data more quickly, the Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers can leave processor headroom for running additional data analysis workloads.

To learn more about the advantages of replacing previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers that run MongoDB data analysis with Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, read the full report at: http://facts.pt/e9lsh58. For the report highlights, read the executive summary at: http://facts.pt/ga1b8ud.

