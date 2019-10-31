Utah Coaches Selected for PUMA King Italy and Mexico Events

La Roca FC Coaches have been invited to participate in the PUMA King Football Program with Unique Access to AC Milan and Chivas de Guadalajara Academies & First Teams.

South Weber, UT, October 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- La Roca FC is honored to be selected as one of only 9 youth clubs in North America to partner with the PUMA King Football Club initiative. This unique partnership offers direct ties with two of the strongest Puma brands in the world, AC Milan and Chivas de Guadalajara. To kick-off this program, PUMA has invited a select group of coaches and players for the unprecedented opportunity to travel to Milan, Italy, and Guadalajara, Mexico, for special one-on-one access, matches, club clinics, instruction and more.

The PUMA King Football Club partnership offers access to customized versions of these clubs’ youth training curriculums, player development models, overseas opportunities, and PUMA pro athletes, while lending support locally to La Roca FC with branding, apparel and field equipment.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for this opportunity,” said Adolfo Ovalle, La Roca’s founder and Technical Director. “It’s such an honor to be part of the PUMA King Football Program and give our club coaches the opportunity to travel to such high caliber international clubs and learn from the best. It will only make the La Roca FC program stronger, which in turn makes our players stronger.”

The culmination of the program will be the fully-funded All Star Trip November 1-5, 2019, which will take place in Milan in partnership with AC Milan for select players and staff. Those selected to attend from La Roca FC are coaches Nelson Lopez and Hailame Kaufusi, along with 2006 La Roca players Pedro Gonzalez and Andrick Villafana. “I am excited for this once in a lifetime opportunity to travel to Milan and watch how a world class academy trains the next generation of top players,” says Kaufusi. “La Roca’s alignment with the PUMA King Football program shows the dedication that PUMA and La Roca have in helping make top soccer knowledge available for coaches. To be able to witness, firsthand, the training sessions at AC Milan is evidence that La Roca and PUMA care about the development of players and coaches.”

Starting November 7th, La Roca SLC Director of Coaching, Ahmed Bakrim, along with coaches Danny Acosta, Alejandro Vazquez and Ryan Lemon will represent La Roca FC at Chivas de Guadalajara where PUMA will arrange for match tickets, stadium tours, and access to the Academy and First Team training grounds. “What an incredible opportunity to be included in this educational trip,” says Bakrim. “Any knowledge we can gain as mentors and coaches only enhances the development of our youth and everything they are trying to achieve as a player.”

About La Roca FC

La Roca Futbol Club was established in 2005 to provide a quality competitive youth soccer program in Utah and has grown to become the most successful club in the state with more State Cup Championships than any other club. La Roca FC trains serious youth soccer players who desire an opportunity to develop and showcase his/her skills to the fullest potential. To date, La Roca has produced 12 professional players both domestically and internationally. La Roca FC offers players a chance to play at the highest level of state competition and compete in various regional and national tournaments and leagues. In 2016, La Roca was the only club in Utah and one of 68 clubs nationwide to be selected to participate in US Soccer’s Girls’ Development Academy program. Five La Roca teams comprised of Utah’s top female soccer players now compete in the Northwest division of the US Soccer Girls Development Academy. La Roca is a 501(c)(3) corporation under the direction of its Board of Directors.

For more information visit https://larocafc.com/la-roca-joins-exclusive-puma-king-football-club/, or contact Heidi Wheelwright at the La Roca FC office: 801-825-6040.

About PUMA Kings Football Program

The PUMA Kings Football Program was launched in early 2019 as an exclusive opportunity to elevate the relationship PUMA had with its top 9 US youth soccer clubs by offering them:

· Player technical training and scouting based on Chivas and A.C. Milan models

· Coaches trip to Chivas, Guadalajara, in November 2019, to access academy training, coaches, staff

· All-Star Player and Coaches trip to A.C. Milan, in November 2019, to train and play with academy coaches and players

· Players’ participation in the Women’s Summit in New York City, in December 2019, for elite female youth players

· Access to PUMA’s growing roster of professional athletes for clinics, meet and greets, inspirational talks

· Special access and perks when international PUMA clubs visit the US

· Heightened on-going support for clubs’ local tournaments

