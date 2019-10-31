Owlet Baby Care Announces Dream Lab™: An Innovative, Personalized Video Sleep Course for Infants

First-of-its-Kind Sleep Learning Course Teaches Baby to Sleep Through the Night Quickly

Lehi, UT, October 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Owlet Baby Care, the inventors of the award-winning Owlet Smart Sock, announces a revolutionary new sleep training program called Owlet Dream Lab™. Dream Lab is a first-of-its-kind, personalized video course proven to teach your baby how to sleep through the night in as little as seven nights*.

Today, the only way one can get world-renowned sleep experts, Jill Spivack and Jen Waldburger in their home is if they are a celebrity or a millionaire. Dream Lab has taken their knowledge of sleep learning practices, usually reserved for Los Angeles elites, and made it available to the masses. This “smart course” provides users a thorough assessment of their little one’s needs and specific feedback on what is keeping a baby up at night, as well as matching users with a proven training method. Parents are provided minute-by-minute, day-by-day guidance that will even tell when their child’s next nap should be.

“We have taken the premium sleep consultant experience and digitized it, enabling everyone to be taught by the world’s best. We’re excited to be democratizing access to world-class, personalized sleep training advice that can allow every parent to help their baby sleep through the night quickly and seamlessly,” says Jordan Monroe, Owlet Co-founder.

Jill Spivack, LCSW, and Jen Waldburger, MSW, teamed up with Owlet to create Dream Lab. These two experts created the industry of sleep training and have over 40 years combined experience as personal child sleep consultants. They have helped more than 500,000 children get a better night’s sleep.

“It is so exciting to deliver this level of assistance digitally! It’s like having a sleep consultant right there with you, but at a quarter of the cost of a private consultation,” said Ms. Spivack, a licensed psychotherapist and pediatric sleep consultant. “We are thrilled Owlet’s Dream Lab has such enormous capacity to help parents with their baby’s specific sleep problems.”

Jen Waldburger, pediatric sleep consultant, believes Dream Lab will be a game-changer for parents saying, “Parents will benefit from more than 45 minutes of expert-guided, HD-video content to guide their child to a full night’s sleep. They will also enjoy the support the course provides, giving them the confidence to follow through on their specific sleep plan. Parents will even be taught how to wean their babies off feedings during the night and help their child to take quality naps. It’s a win-win for everyone in the family!”

Over 700 parents have tested Dream Lab to date, with astounding results. Krista Allison, mom of 9-month-old and avid Dream Lab user says, “Before Dream Lab we were struggling with nighttime sleep and 30-minute naps. We were feeding her 4-5 times a night, just desperate to get some sleep in. Now she puts herself to sleep for 11-12 hours at night and we followed the plan to wean her off all night feedings. Her naps went from 30 mins of having to be held to 1.5-hour naps in her crib. Thank you for giving me my happy well-rested baby!!”

Parents pay an average of $500+ for a sleep consultant to help their children sleep through the night, but Dream Lab is available for $199. For a limited time, the course is just $179, including a 45-day money back guarantee. To purchase or learn more, go to owletcare.com/dreamlab.

*Based on tests of over 700 babies over a 14-day period. Individual results may vary.

About Owlet Baby Care

Owlet Baby Care is a venture-backed startup best known for its flagship product, the Smart Sock baby monitor. Founded by a team of passionate parents in 2013, this Silicon Slopes company located in Lehi, Utah has reinvented the baby industry, dominating the smart nursery category. Its newest product, the Owlet Band pregnancy monitor, has already won two distinctive awards at the Consumer Electronics Show for Best Wearable and Tech to Change the World.

