LBDigital Modernizes Traditional Demographic Targeting with New Gender-Neutral Audiences

New Fairfield, CT, October 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- LBDigital, a veteran data-provider in the programmatic eco-system, is pleased to announce the launch of a new audience for targeting: Gender-Neutral Fashion and Beauty Fanatics.

For decades, marketers have used basic demographic data, such as gender, as a way of identifying and engaging with consumers. However, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality, an estimated two million people in the U.S. do not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth. LBDigital’s new audiences reflect society’s increasing awareness of gender as a spectrum and were built to improve the relevancy of gender-neutral advertising across channels.

“When it comes to building new audiences, data quality is always a priority,” says Amy Benicewicz, President of LBDigital. “But we knew we needed to be particularly sensitive when it came to gender identity.”

Benicewicz continues to explain that in order for a consumer to qualify as non-binary, they must have at least 10 engagements with gender-neutral fashion and beauty brands online such as web form submissions, product purchases, and social media content. “The result,” Benicewicz says, “is a scalable audience with a high level of accuracy and recency that can be reached across channels including digital, postal and email.”

The Gender-Neutral Fashion and Beauty Fanatics audience will soon be available in major platforms for targeting, starting with Lotame by October 15 of this year. For immediate access, buyers should request access from LBDigital and the segment will be delivered to their preferred platform for targeting. Additionally, on request, advertisers also have the opportunity to build custom audiences of consumers interested in specific non-conforming brands, such as:

Aesop

Agender Fashion

Allies of Skin

Asarai

Beth Nals

Curology

DB Berdan

Eckhaus Latta

Fluide

GFW Clothing

Jacqueline Loekito

Jecca

Mortar and Milk

Nico Panda

OneDNA

Panacea Skincare

Peau De Loup

Phluid

Rad Hourani

Rich Minisi

Sam Farmer

Schaf Skincare

Telfar

The Ordinary

Tomboy Exchange

Too Good

W.Concept Agender

Wilde Vertigga

LBDigital is a multichannel data provider creating and curating audiences for direct marketing and digital targeting since 2005. For more information about LBDigital and this release, contact Amy Benicewicz at 203-746-6640 or amy@listbargains.com.

