Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Opens in New Market; Continues to Expand Its National Franchise Footprint with Q3 Growth

Expansion into its newest market, Iowa, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. continued to grow in 2019.

The Midwest and Southeast regions accounted for the majority of new offices, with nearly two-thirds located in Tennessee, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Florida and South Carolina.

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. also continued to grow its national footprint in the West with the addition of its ninth and twenty-first affiliate offices in Washington and California, respectively. The national franchise network also added two new offices in New York.

“It’s exciting to see the significant growth of the Weichert franchise network across the country – especially in new markets,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

Scavone added, “It’s also great to see independent brokerages across the country have tremendous faith in the Weichert brand and strongly believe in the operating and management systems we provide to help them capture a larger share of their local market.”

One such agency is Weichert, Realtors® - New Dimensions in Brownsburg, Indiana, which joined the national franchise network in July.

“We’re really excited to be a part of the Weichert national franchise system and take advantage of all the amazing tools and training programs they provide their franchise offices,” said Nathan Pfahler, the company’s founder and broker.

“Everything we heard when talking with the Weichert leadership team and a few of their franchise owners convinced us that this would be the right move to help grow our business,” added Pfahler.

Weichert currently has affiliate offices serving over 350 markets in 40 states, representing smart entrepreneurs who were interested in joining a nationally recognized brand which offers incomparable tools, training and marketing techniques to set them apart from the competition. Each Weichert affiliated office is independently owned and operated.

