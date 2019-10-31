Skystra Offers Startups Free Access to Cloud Hosting

Skystra's Startups Program removes the financial burden from entrepreneurs and startups by offering credits to get their business online. Skystra Cloud built the world's premier cloud platform on Google's infrastructure.

Los Angeles, CA, October 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Skystra's Startups Program is meant to help new startups and entrepreneurs get their business online. The cost of bringing new ideas online, especially on cloud technology, is becoming ever more expensive.

Starting today, Skystra is making available up to $1000 in Cloud Hosting credits to all eligible startups, from any industry across the entire world. No strings attached.

Tony Braun, CEO of Skystra, had this to say about the new Startups Program: "Having been an entrepreneur and a startup, I know first hand how much help even one single dollar could be, so these funds should help new entrepreneurs and startups get online and be seen by everyone. No conditions, no equity stakes or things like that. We're happy to get your ideas online."

To apply to Skystra Startups, you can visit https://www.skystra.com/startups

Contact Information:

Skystra

Meli Serrana

+1 (855) 965-1059

Contact via Email

https://skystra.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/798326

Press Release Distributed by PR.com