Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Skystra Offers Startups Free Access to Cloud Hosting

PR.com  
October 31, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Skystra's Startups Program removes the financial burden from entrepreneurs and startups by offering credits to get their business online. Skystra Cloud built the world's premier cloud platform on Google's infrastructure.

Los Angeles, CA, October 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Skystra's Startups Program is meant to help new startups and entrepreneurs get their business online. The cost of bringing new ideas online, especially on cloud technology, is becoming ever more expensive.

Starting today, Skystra is making available up to $1000 in Cloud Hosting credits to all eligible startups, from any industry across the entire world. No strings attached.

Tony Braun, CEO of Skystra, had this to say about the new Startups Program: "Having been an entrepreneur and a startup, I know first hand how much help even one single dollar could be, so these funds should help new entrepreneurs and startups get online and be seen by everyone. No conditions, no equity stakes or things like that. We're happy to get your ideas online."

To apply to Skystra Startups, you can visit https://www.skystra.com/startups

Contact Information:
Skystra
Meli Serrana
+1 (855) 965-1059
Contact via Email
https://skystra.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/798326

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo