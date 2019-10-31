Self Storage in Savannah, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.

A Storage Place, located in Savannah, GA, has been sold to a national private equity group. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller and secured the buyer.

Hilton Head Island, SC, October 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- A Storage Place, located in Savannah, GA, has been sold to a national private equity group. It will now be operated under the name Storage Sense.

Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc. a leading self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast represented the seller and secured the buyer.

The facility is near Hunter Army Airfield and is comprised of 10 buildings featuring both traditional and climate units, four retail spaces and seven warehouses. There is also a self storage rental office with moving supplies and a manager’s apartment. Amenities include cameras, lighting, fencing and electronic gate with keypad entry and timers for lights in hallways.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast focusing on the Self Storage industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. The firm’s focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.

For additional information contact:

Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM

(843) 342-7650

(843) 342-7680 fax

dale@midcoastproperties.com

www.midcoastproperties.com

Michael Morrison

(803) 600-0602

michael@midcoastproperties.com

Contact Information:

Midcoast Properties, Inc.

Dale Eisenman

843-342-7650

Contact via Email

www.midcoastproperties.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/798188

Press Release Distributed by PR.com