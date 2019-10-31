Media Source Solutions Announces New OTT/CTV Audiences

Reach over 85 million Connected TV homes; Reach the top Cord Cutting States; Largest Database of Broadband Subscribers

Pompano Beach, FL, October 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Using known purchase behavior by advertisers from several DMP’s (Data Management Platforms,) Media Source Solutions has identified the most desirable, responsive OTT/CTV segments. They have done the heavy lifting for advertisers in this space to make creating campaigns quicker and easier. The OTT/CTV segments will be available in major platforms by the end of November 2019. Platforms include Oracle/BlueKai, Neustar, Eyeota and Tru Optik.

“Time is of the essence for any advertiser to get their message out,” says Michele Volpe, President of Media Source Solutions. “This is especially true for the OTT/CTV marketplace. Reaching the right audience at the right time has never been more important. With these new pre-built audiences, based on known purchase behavior, we feel we’ve hit on a winning combination.”

Not only are these new audiences available for digital and OTT/CTV marketing, they are also available for true omnichannel marketing using postal, email, look alike modeling, maids, linkage and data onboarding.

Media Source Solutions is an omnichannel data provider who creates unique, niche audiences as well as audiences that reach a wide range of consumer interests. Media Source has been proudly serving the digital and direct marketing industry since 2003.

Contact Information:

Media Source Solutions, Inc.

Michele Volpe

954-788-0213

Contact via Email

www.mediasourcesolutions.com

Cell# 561-504-2699

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/798212

Press Release Distributed by PR.com