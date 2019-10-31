American Business Brokers Named to MWCN Utah 100

American Business Brokers Named to MountainWest Capital Network's Annual Utah 100 List of State's Fastest-Growing Companies.

Salt Lake City, UT, October 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- American Business Brokers was recognized at the 25th annual awards ceremony Oct. 30.

American Business Brokers has been named to Mountain West Capital Network’s (MWCN) 2019 Utah 100, the annual list of the state’s fastest-growing companies.

MWCN’s exclusive awards program brings together investors, entrepreneurs and professional service providers while recognizing Utah’s 100 fastest-growing companies and the economic and business impact they bring to the state. In addition to recognizing the Utah 100 list, MWCN recognizes the 15 top revenue-growth companies, as well as the Emerging Elite - the state’s top startups just breaking into the scene.

American Business Brokers is a full-service brokerage providing buy side and sell side services during the acquisition of a business. Some of the services include, Business Valuations, Funding Sources, Buy & Sell Side agreements, Negotiation, and closing services. “Such an honor to be recognized by Mountain West Capital Network on its Utah 100 list of fastest-growing companies for the 3rd year in a row. I am proud to further advance Utah’s standing as an excellent place to do business.”

Utah 100 honorees were chosen based on both their percentage and dollar revenue increase between 2014 and 2018. MWCN’s award event, now marking a quarter century of recognizing the top companies in the state, honored award recipients at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

“Utah’s economy has never been stronger, and it’s in large part thanks to the tremendous efforts of these companies and others that make Utah truly the place to be for business,” said Ryan Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. “We’ve had 25 great years of honoring the companies making Utah great, and we look forward to the next 25 years and beyond.”

