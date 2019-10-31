This Halloween, Audio4fun Will Donate All Profits During the Event to WWF

This Halloween, Audio4fun will donate 100% profits from AV Voice Changer series, and all other paid products to support WWF, the Word Wildlife Fund.

California City, CA, October 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- This year, with every software license that the users purchase from October 29 to November 2, Audio4fun will collect and donate 100% of its profits during this time to WWF, the World Wildlife Fund. The journey of conserving nature and fighting against the numerous global threats is a long and hard one. The company believes that no single entity can do this alone, and that the Earth needs the power of community. Therefore, Audio4fun sincerely calls upon all of the voice changer and audio lovers out there to help support this project for the WWF. To learn more about the details of this project, all readers can access the full information at https://www.audio4fun.com/

Audio4fun is a company specialized in audio morphing technology and real-time voice changing algorithms. With a long history of more than 20 years in constant innovations, the company now has a line of more than 20 products, and is trusted by more than 50 million users around the world. Currently, the best-selling product is AV Voice Changer Software Diamond, which allows users to change their voice in real-time conversations on Skype, Discord, or any other VoIP programs. And with this Halloween project of Audio4fun, any user can have fun with their voice and do good deeds at the same time. Let’s be a voice that makes an impact on the world.

“There are many ways to do charity, but as an audio-based company with the target market on the scale of worldwide, Audio4fun is serving customers in more than 40 countries around the world. With a versatile culture of users, we feel that it will be more befitting when the money is used wisely, on a global scale, by an international charitable organization like WWF,” said Peter Nguyen, COO of Audio4fun. “There is a saying, ‘many a mickle makes a muckle.’ Surely, it will be very hard when Audio4fun does it alone. Therefore, we would like to take the initiative and organize this event, hoping we can get support from the community. Every purchase really matters,” Peter added.

Throughout the years, October with Halloween has always been one of the best months for Audio4fun to spread fun and creativeness through our audio manipulation tools to users around the world. However, it will be a little different for this year. By donating 100% of its Halloween profits to WWF, the company wants to organize not only a fun, but also a meaningful online donating event for every user out there. For that reason, users are not just simply buying Halloween software to have fun anymore, they are actually contributing to the environment. The fundraising money will be sent to WWF to support them in conserving nature and reducing the pressing threats to the diversity of life on Earth.

No nightmare is scarier than a dying planet. Audio4fun truly hopes that users will support this project so that the company can make it successful with a great donation to WWF. All visitors can freely explore and decide to purchase any software of Audio4fun, after that, all of the profits will be sent to WWF after the event. At the same time, the information regarding this donation will be published on Audio4fun’s website. Please visit https://www.audio4fun.com/ to learn more about the details of this Halloween donation event and the products of Audio4fun.

