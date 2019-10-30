REAL Trends Launches 2019 Real Estate Website Rankings

REAL Trends. Inc., the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, released today the top residential real estate brokerage and team websites in its 2019 REAL Trends Website Rankings.

Castle Rock, CO, October 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- REAL Trends. Inc., the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, released today the top residential real estate brokerage and team websites in its 2019 REAL Trends Website Rankings.

This year, the REAL Trends web consultants reviewed nearly 200 residential real estate websites solely based on their excellence in the following categories:

· Brokerage/Team: Best Overall, Best Design, Best Video Strategy, Best Mobile Experience, Best Property Detail Pages, and Best Community Pages

· Agent: Best Overall

· Realtor® Association: Best Overall

In addition to the brokerage/team websites and Realtor® Association websites, this is the first year REAL Trends has ranked agent websites. James Weekly, a sales associate with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Southern California, was named Best Overall Agent Website. “James Weekly truly speaks to every element of website design. He offers captivating, one-of-a-kind design, a mobile-friendly user experience, unique photography and engaging animation, and transitions throughout the entire site,” says Brent Driggers, web strategist for REAL Trends.

The Oppenheim Group, a brokerage based in Los Angeles, was named the best overall brokerage/team website. “The Oppenheim Group took the time to customize all aspects of their website. They know the value of attention to detail in all aspects of the website,” says Driggers. “We haven’t seen a website this well rounded in quite some time.” The Oppenheim Group Real Estate also ranked No. 1 for Best Design.

“A brokerage’s or team’s website is often the first interaction a real estate buyer or seller has with the firm. It’s important that it be clear, attractive and easy to use,” says Steve Murray, president of REAL Trends. “Real estate brands can now compare their websites to these sites. These rankings serve as a valuable benchmarking tool when updating your website.”

The winners in each category were:

Brokerage

Best Overall

The Oppenheim Group, California

Best Community Pages

Long & Foster Real Estate, Virginia

Best Design

The Oppenheim Group, California

Best Mobile

Mark Spain Real Estate, Georgia

Best Property Detail Pages

Today Sotheby’s International Realty, California

Best Video

Core NYC, New York City

Association

Georgia Association of Realtors®

Agent

Best Overall

James Weekly

Douglas Elliman Real Estate, California

To view the top sites in each category, go to http://realtrendswebrankings.com.

Submissions from both teams and brokerages were accepted online. Websites were judged using a list of criteria in five critical areas including mobile experience, use of video, neighborhood/community pages, property detail pages and design. Sites that scored highest in all five areas were named Best Overall.

Information about the 2019 REAL Trends Website Rankings can be found online at http://realtrendswebrankings.com.

About REAL Trends

REAL Trends is a privately held, Colorado-based publishing, consulting and communications company specializing in the residential brokerage and housing industries. REAL Trends provides a wide range of advisory services to a clientele of local, regional and national real estate organizations. REAL Trends’ areas of expertise include operational analysis, valuations, merger and acquisition advisory services, technology and digital marketing consulting, consumer and business research and strategic planning. Visit REAL Trends at www.realtrends.com.

Contact Information:

REAL Trends

Brent Driggers

303-741-1000

Contact via Email

www.realtrends.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/798321

Press Release Distributed by PR.com