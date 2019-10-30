Blue Shark Vodka Joins Wilmington Sharks' Santa Jaws Event

Collecting Sports Equipment for Children in Need

Wilmington, NC, October 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Blue Shark Vodka will partner with the Wilmington Sharks for their third annual Santa Jaws event on December 7 to collect new and gently used sports equipment for children in the greater Wilmington area.

“Given the ties between our brands and our family’s lifelong love for baseball, it feels like the right fit to partner with our Wilmington Sharks,” said Blue Shark Vodka president Brooke Bloomquist. “No child should be sidelined because of their circumstances. Plus, I am proud to state that my brother, Brett played for the Sharks in the summer of 2008! Go Sharks!”

For the past two years, The Wilmington Sharks have hosted the Santa Jaws event in order to help keep local children active and enjoying sports. Both event sponsors plan to make this year the largest yet.

“We want to help make this event even bigger this year and give back to our community,” said Rear Admiral Mark Milliken (Ret.), Blue Shark Vodka’s Chief Executive Officer. “And we look forward to making it an annual part of our community involvement.”

The collection event will be held on Saturday, December 7 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Buck Hardee Field, 2149 Carolina Beach Road. Monetary donations will also be accepted and will benefit the Communities in Schools of Cape Fear, a community program that helps at-risk children, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. They also offer reading programs, education and support for young parents, and several other programs.

Donations can include baseball gloves, baseball bats, baseballs, soccer balls, shin guards, footballs, youth golf clubs, golf balls, tennis rackets, tennis balls, kickballs, volleyballs, and more.

Organizations to receive sporting goods donations include Tee of Wilmington, Boys and Girls Club, Dreams, and Lake Waccamaw Children's home. A complete list of nonprofits to benefit from Santa Jaws will be listed soon on the Sharks website at www.wilmingtonsharks.com.

About the Wilmington Sharks

Set in the picturesque Cape Fear region of North Carolina, the Wilmington Sharks are one of the charter members of the Coastal Plain League. Providing affordable family entertainment in a minor league atmosphere, the Sharks have been consistently in the top 25 in attendance in all of summer collegiate baseball.

