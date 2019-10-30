Sound Payments Expands Solutions to Support Branch Automation

Branch Automation and Online and Mobile Banking Solutions Allow for Easy Integration

Jacksonville, FL, October 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Sound Payments Banking Technology Solutions (BTS), a provider of innovative technology solutions in the financial industry, announced today an expansion of its line of products that support branch automation, helping financial institutions position themselves for growth and reduce expenses.

The kiosk started as the first step toward branch automation. It offers the functionality of the most advanced ATMs but in addition the ability to print official checks, deposit to multiple/third party accounts, make loan and credit card payments, and many more features, all while dispensing up to 8 currency denominations. When it comes to improving maintenance, the kiosks are also cash recyclers, eliminating the time-consuming need of manually packing currency into cartridges but instead with the simplicity of reloading cash in bulk through its cash slot.

Performing any function a live teller handles for customers, the kiosks provide a means for banks to expand through satellite branches or loan production offices at the fraction of the cost that is required with a full service banking center.

Sound Payments recently added the Teller Cash Recycler, the Sound Cash Vault and the Teller Window Kiosk.

“Branch automation is part of a customer-centric business model that allows a financial institution to provide the same or better level of services while enabling a branch to operate more cost-effectively,” said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. “The cost to operate a branch continues to increase and financial institutions are looking at ways to support growth while keeping costs down. We are striving to help support them with innovative, customer-friendly technology.”

Sound Payments currently has orders for its kiosk solution and introduced the Sound Cash Vault recently at a petroleum industry conference to support C-stores. The vault provides merchants with a safer solution for securing cash while having real-time access from a bank account. The vault is an advanced solution for a financial institution’s business customers that brings the bank to their own business. It accurately manages large cash deposits and the platform can be connected to a core system for immediate deposits.

As the modern branch continues to improve its efficiency, the Teller Cash Recycler is an assistant to the teller by providing high-processing speed, large capacity and multi-denomination support capabilities. The Teller Window Kiosk is also a support for the teller to improve efficiency and accelerate transactions at the teller window while increasing security and virtually eliminating fraud from impersonators. The device also allows for advertising, cash advances and account withdrawal options.

All branch automation solutions integrate easily to a financial institutions core system. Sound Payments BTS manages the software and integration to support the branch automation solutions. BTS continues to provide its innovative online and mobile banking platform that offers services such as remote and mobile deposit services, advanced bill pay, the virtual vault and more. The kiosk and all software developed by Sound Payments is inclusive of four languages – English, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese.

Sound Payments is a multi-channel, diversified technology company, headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, that creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments, petroleum and financial services industries. Banking Technology Solutions is a channel of Sound Payments that provides best-in-class branch and online and mobile banking technology solutions that are normally only available at the larger financial institutions. For more information, visit www.soundpaymentsbts.com.

