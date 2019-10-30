CollaborAppTM – A mobile app and a game changer that transforms how communities care for individuals and loved ones is now available on both iOS and Android devices.

San Juan Capistrano, CA, October 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Today, during national disabilities month, Integrative Solution Services LLC and Pacific Apps, Inc. jointly announce the release of CollaborAppTM, a digital collaboration platform for communities who care for patients, individuals and loved ones.

CollaborAppTM is free to download on Apple Store and Google Play Store. It was first conceived by Kerrie Lloyd, the founder and CEO of Integrative Solution Services LLC. CollaborAppTM is a “dream come true” for Ms. Lloyd and the care community that works with her son Adam, who is deaf with Autism. Although the App was born from the vision and the necessity to create a platform that could effectively connect every care provider and organization in the ecosystem who cares for individuals with disabilities, it is applicable for the care coordination of any individual and patient from anywhere at any time.

The App offers calendaring, secure messaging, contact management and document sharing features that allow care givers, parents and institutional care providers such as doctors, schools and care agencies to communicate in real time regarding treatment plans, appointments, and care instructions as well as sharing healthcare information and documentation that are vital to delivering quality care. The App supports multi-patient/multi-household feature that allows care providers to manage multiple patients from a single App.

CollaborAppTM is built on the iDialogue and Salesforce platform. iDialogue is the flagship Document Lifecycle Management product of Pacific Apps, Inc. It provides the functionality for CollaborAppTM to share, route and store documents and healthcare information in a secure, timely and traceable manner. Members of the care team who are invited to connect receive email invitations with secure tokens to access and collaborate in a web portal with secure messaging capabilities. Tracking is made easy with the iDialogue audit trail that provides a history of activities and interactions between users and documents. iDialogue's open REST API allows the development of mobile apps, such as CollaborApp, and connected to Salesforce and a secure cloud-hosted document repository.

The App’s administrative backend functionality is built on the Salesforce cloud platform which makes the application a powerful tool that can be utilized by institutions to manage patient population, deliver personalized care and transform member relationships. This powerful administrative application is offered to institutions at a licensing fee.

Ms. Lloyd and Pacific Apps, Inc. agree that CollaborAppTM transforms the collaborative experience of caregivers and the treatment team by providing access to actionable real-time, on-the-go, anywhere access to timely healthcare information that improves quality of care.

About Integrative Solution Services LLC

Integrative Solution Services LLC was founded in 2013 by Kerrie Lloyd. Ms. Lloyd’s career experience of digital transformation in financial services and employee benefits is what has inspired the creation of CollaborAppTM, a registered trademark of Integrative Solution Services LLC. Motivated by a mission to create opportunities for the disabled, Integrative Solution Services LLC and CollaborAppTM provide care communities access to information and tools that are designed to create a positive ripple effect for the disabilities community enabling them to achieve greater gains that improve interactions and their quality of life. For more information, please visit www.collaborapp.net.

About Pacific Apps, Inc.

Pacific Apps, Inc. is a global technology company with its headquarters located in the heart of Silicon Valley and offices in Asia Pacific. Pacific Apps, Inc. develops awesome tools that increase productivity and extend the functionality of enterprise applications. iDialogue is Pacific Apps’ flagship product that transforms Salesforce data into pixel perfect PDF documents. Documents are delivered using iDialogue’s secure portal experience with real time messaging and detailed activity analytics. Built form the ground up on the Salesforce Ligtning platform, iDialogue leverages the power of Lightning components, process builder flows, and the Lightning design system to deliver a mobile-first, personalized, document-centric experience to both Salesforce users and customer contacts. For more information, visit www.getiDialogue.com

To download CollaborAppTM:

iOS : https://apps.apple.com/us/app/collaborapp/id1460746379

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.integrativesolutionservices.collaborapp&hl=en_US

Contact Information:

Integrative Solution Services

Kerrie A. Lloyd

949-285-4432

Contact via Email

www.collaborapp.net

Pacific Apps, Inc.

Mike Leach, CEO

mike@getpacificapps.com

Elaine Leung, COO

elaine@getpacificapps.com

