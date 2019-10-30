Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Ocean, NJ

Preferred Properties Real Estate, with offices located in Allenhurst and Rumson, is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Ocean, NJ.

Rumson, NJ, October 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 3 Rawson Circle in beautiful Ocean, New Jersey. Michelle Arege-Coffenberg is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $357,500.

This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Essex model town home is located in the very desirable Manor Development in Ocean, New Jersey. The Living Room has vaulted ceilings and features new flooring, a wood burning fireplace, and sliders to the patio. There is a large master suite, first floor laundry, eat-in-kitchen, gas heat and central air. One of the few complexes offering an attached 2 car garage. The complex has pool and tennis. Great location with easy access to major highways, beach areas, shopping and restaurants.

About Preferred Properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in Monmouth County area since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques. Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information on Preferred Properties Real Estate, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

Contact Information:

Preferred Properties

George Coffenberg

732-224-9200

Contact via Email

www.ppmoves.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/798104

Press Release Distributed by PR.com