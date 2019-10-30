The CBD Online Store Partners with Global CBD Manufacturer, Elixinol

Having the best CBD products in the store was paramount for the CBD Online Store to gain trusted customers. Elixinol provides a strong foundation to grow with confidence.

Laguna Hills, CA, October 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, Hemp has become federally legal, giving rise to hemp-derived-CBD. Cannabidiol (CBD) has been a hot topic over these past few months, with celebrities like Willie Nelson and Kim Kardashian providing support to the miracle molecule.

Although there is some positive literature in peer-reviewed scientific journals, the pharmaceutical industry and the FDA are being cautious; saying that the evidence is mostly anecdotal and that more studies and information are needed. That said, the CBD industry is self-regulating by following strict manufacturing and extraction processes, including 3rd party testing of each batch.

Elixinol is a global CBD manufacturer that takes pride in its strict adherence to industry best practices. They cultivate the hemp, extract the CBD, and rigorously test each batch to stand by their claims of quality and potency.

“We chose Elixinol because of their stringent adherence to best practices in cultivation, extraction, and testing. We want our customers to have the best possible experience with the CBD products in our store, and Elixinol products give us that confidence,” says Haz Aladdin, founder of the CBD Online Store. “This partnership allows customer to buy Elixinol products with the best price in the market. Partnerships with other CBD manufacturers will soon be announced, however having this partnership with Elixinol is a great foundation to help win the trust of our customers.”

The CBD Online Store is just one of many marketplaces opening up on the Internet, and throughout the United States. The CBD market is here to stay, and the more scientists study this miraculous cannabinoid, the more we will understand why it is called “nature’s strongest anti-inflammatory.”

The CBD Online Store began selling CBD in 2017 to spread awareness about the healing effects of CBD. The statements in the press release were not evaluated by the FDA, nor do they intend to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

