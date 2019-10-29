Los Angeles Jury Awards $823K in Rear-End Accident Collision

Law Offices of Jennie Levin P.C. Receives a Jury Award Over $823K in Alleged Rear-End Accident with Back Injuries for Two Clients. Case # BC594703

Los Angeles, CA, October 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Leading Los Angeles Personal Injury Attorney Jennie Levin, of the Law Offices of Jennie Levin, P.C., gets a $823,000+ Jury Verdict (Case Number BC594703) on a traffic accident claim for two alleged wrongfully injured clients. Along with Michael Alder, Esq., of AdlerLaw PC, attorney Levin represented a husband-and-wife pair of plaintiffs who were allegedly rear-ended while stopped at a red light. At trial, the jury returned with a total net verdict award of $823,045.93 plus legal costs.

Attorney Levin’s clients - whose names have not been included out of respect of their privacy - were allegedly stopped at a red light when a negligent driver crashed his box truck into the rear of their vehicle. The lawsuit further alleges: despite the red light intersection just ahead, the defendant was reportedly driving 50 miles per hour at the time of the collision; the defendant was driving the box truck in the course of his employment. Hence, Jennie Levin named them in the action and pursued them as the driver’s employer under the legal theory of vicarious liability.

Allegedly, both plaintiffs suffered back and neck injuries and the husband required a micro-decompression surgery for his low back. The defending parties’ case argued the medical treatments were unnecessary and the injuries were preexisting. Attorney Jennie Levin formed a case resulting in the significant $823,000+ jury verdict.

The $823,000+ jury verdict is only one of a long history of impressive case results won by the Southern California Law Offices of Jennie Levin. As a car accident lawyer in Los Angeles, Ms. Levin and her legal team have handled thousands of cases throughout the years and recovered millions of dollars for their clients. The legal triumphs have secured the legal team’s position as leading specialists in personal injury related cases.

Ms. Jennie Levin is a seasoned litigation attorney with a proven history of success, having secured millions of dollars in settlements and results for her personal injury clients. She brings the courtroom-tested experience and timely, effective service that yields results. See how our professional and compassionate approach can help you win your financial recovery. Reach out to our Los Angeles personal injury attorney today for trusted counsel.

Inquiring parties can learn more about the Law Offices of Jennie Levin, P.C. and Los Angeles Personal Injury Attorney by visiting https://www.levinlegalhelp.com/.

Contact Information:

Law Offices of Jennie Levin

Jennie Levin

323-951-1188

Contact via Email

levinlegalhelp.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/798139

Press Release Distributed by PR.com