Keith D. Birmingham Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Orrington, ME, October 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Keith D. Birmingham of Orrington, Maine has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of plumbing and HVAC.

About Keith D. Birmingham

Keith Birmingham is the owner of Birmingham Plumbing and Heating Inc. located in Orland, Maine. They are a contractor providing residential plumbing and heating services including repair and installation in the Bucksport, Maine area. Keith specializes in water pumps, shower valves, shower installations, natural gas and propane installation and service.

Born on May 28, 1963 in Bangor, Maine, Keith attended Eastern Maine Community College and completed their Electrician Program in 1993. In the summer of 2012, he returned to EMCC and passed his CETP Propane and Natural Gas certifications. Keith is a certified Master Plumber in the state of Maine and holds certifications as a Master Oil Burner Technician and Master Solid Seal. Previously, he served as a service manager at Harley Plumbing and Heating.

Mr. Birmingham is affiliated with the Better Business Bureau and Business Network International. In his spare time he enjoys swimming, nature, meditation, gardening and snowmobiling.

For further information, contact www.facebook.com/pages/Birmingham-Plumbing-and-Heating/168085073873040.

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.

