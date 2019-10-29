University Recruiters is Changing the Game of Recruitment: If Hiring People is Your M.O., Then Jeff Martin is Your Guy

The Game of Modern Recruiting is Changing and Jeff Martin is Leading the Way

Fulton, MD, October 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- A lot has changed for Jeff Martin, CEO and founder of Jeffrey Agency and University Recruiters, in the last few years. Using the latest social media and marketing tools for recruiting, his growing businesses are generating tens of thousands of resumes from Facebook and Instagram alone. In the process, Martin is transforming the standard, black-and-white system of finding the right job candidates.

“I never imagined in a million years that I’d be getting paid five figures to stand up and talk to people about what I’m passionate about,” Martin says. “I guess it just comes along with the territory, but I love this industry and what I do - my clients can see that.”

From LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram to YouTube, Martin uses his social media channels to build platforms for his clients to hire the best talent, and the results are nothing short of outstanding. Last year, his online following grew to more than 7 million weekly views annually as he continues to coach thousands of aspiring and new entrepreneurs.

Many companies don’t understand the landscape of recruiting and how it’s changed in the social media era. Martin spends a lot of time consulting with clients on the best hiring processes and how to find the right people. Staying up-to-date with technology and trends in the internet age is key to recruiting because it affects the way you search.

Martin is 100 percent pro-recruiter. While he loves his industry and wants everyone to win, he places specific emphasis on recruiters being properly trained by companies. He believes that recruiters should be given the same level of training that any other employee would receive.

“At the end of the day if you don’t have the training, you won’t get the people,” Martin says.

Another key that makes Martin a standout in the recruitment expertise - he practices what he preaches in the hiring process. Martin is always on the lookout for the next leader, the next person that can help his company grow. He fully believes in the process of guiding, training and motivating his team and then allowing them to stand on their own. When Martin hires someone new, someone who he can trust, he lets them run to their full potential.

“This world is full of talented people, but sometimes, you just have to be able to figure out how to get it out of them,” Martin says. “If I hire somebody, then it’s essentially my way of saying I trust you go do your thing.”

Despite the growing buzz surrounding the Jeffrey Agency and University Recruiters, he says he is loyal to the people who have stayed with him from the beginning. His former intern, Josh Cullen for example, is now his right-hand-man after six years of working for him. Although he has lots of potential interest in acquiring his recruiting firms, he has turned them all down - because when it comes to recruitment Martin knows best.

“At the end of the day, we have to get the job done and we have to put butts in seats,” Martin explains. “Otherwise, we wouldn’t be getting this price or the clients we have.”

