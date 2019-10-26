Silver Mane Consulting is a startup specializing in lasting first impressions by transformations from the outside, in. The company is launching November 1st with styling solutions for women of all ages.

Mayflower, AR, October 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Silver Mane Consulting is offering solutions to empower women to reach their highest self and their ideal career goals. Demechi Lipke is joining the thousands of women entrepreneurs with the launch of Silver Mane Consulting, LLC to fulfill a passion in helping build up strong, confident women so they can find their successes in life. There are far too few women in power positions and Silver Mane Consulting believes it starts with women's closets and wardrobes.

Demechi has always been aware of style, fashion and trends as a young teenager. Understanding the effects of the perfect outfit and the ability to give the wearer an unbelievable boost of confidence, clients will have this exact experience. When a woman gets dressed and looks in the mirror, the clients should be able to say, "Damn, I look good!" and move throughout her day boldly confident. This is Demechi's dream for every woman and to help in building their ultimate wardrobe covering ever aspect of their lifestyle.

Silver Mane Consulting is bringing beautifully designed virtual closets and look-books, a first for the women of Arkansas. The virtual tools will afford Demechi the ability to style every woman through the in-person solutions along with the online solutions starting with Monthly Subscriptions, Body Type and Personality Styling all the way to Full Makeovers with much more in between.

Demechi's favorite two fashion quotes are by Coco Chanel, "Dress shabbily and they remember the dress; dress impeccably and they remember the woman" and "A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous." With the passion and drive, Silver Mane Consulting will attempt to bring these two quotes into physicality with the solutions offered to women locally and worldwide. Demechi says, "It's not just for the rich and famous anymore but for every woman from stay at home moms to executives."

Silver Mane Consulting builds confidence through affordable style.

