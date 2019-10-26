Sergei Tokarev: Lucky Labs Presented a Book About the History of Technology at the Frankfurt Book Fair

A book from the IT company's publishing project was presented at the world's biggest book fair.

Kyiv, Ukraine, October 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The book "Short History of Technology, or How to Understand Your Gadget" by Andrei Tuzhikov, published by a publishing project of the Lucky Labs IT company, was presented at the Ukrainian exhibition booth in Frankfurt Book Fair. The founder of Lucky Labs Sergei Tokarev shares his impressions about this event.

“Educational books for children are a large part of the literature that only now is starting to develop in Ukraine. We are pleased that books published by LuckyBooks are in demand not only among children, but also among professionals,” Tokarev says.

"Short History of Technology" has already been noted in Ukraine - together with several other books of the project; it was included in the list of public procurements to all the libraries in the country.

Frankfurt Book Fair 2019 became a great opportunity for publishers and readers from around the world to learn about the Lucky Labs’ book. This year, more than 7450 companies, organizations, and publishers from more than 100 countries of the world were represented at this event.

The Ukrainian exhibition booth was organized on an area of 140 square meters and used the phrase “Ukraine: History of Stories” as its slogan. It contained 28 stands of Ukrainian publishing houses with almost 5,000 books, as well as an exposition stand from the Ukrainian Book Institute with three catalogues of modern Ukrainian fiction literature, poetry, and children's literature. The book "Short History of Technology, or How to Understand Your Gadget" by Andrei Tuzhikov was among the books in the catalogue of children's literature.

At the exhibition, the Ukraine was represented by Oleg Sentsov, Andrey Kurkov, Yuri Andrukhovich, Sergey Zhadan, Tatyana Malyarchuk, and Irena Karpa. During the fair, the Ukrainian booth organized discussions and book presentations considering the Chernobyl zone, Crimean Tatars, national minorities, and gender equality.

The Frankfurt Book Fair is the largest in the world. It hosts more than 285,000 visitors and 7,500 exhibitors every year. More than 10,000 journalists and bloggers come here to write about the 4,000 events happened at the fair. Since 1949, the fair is held annually at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. This year, it had the slogan “Ideas that move the world.”

Lucky Labs develops software products for marketing, gaming and financial industries. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 mobile and desktop applications. The company sells its products on the western market and in the Asian countries. Today, 950 people work in the Ukrainian offices of Lucky Labs.

