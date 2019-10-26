Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A+W Realty Corp. Announces Sale of Surplus Real Estate

PR.com  
October 26, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has sold surplus land for an investment firm.

Newton, NC, October 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has sold surplus property for a Boston investment firm. "I'm pleased that we could liquidate excess land for our partner that's been on their books for years," said Douglas Rink, President. "I've done business with them for many years dating back to the early 2000's in land development and finance," Rink goes on to say.

Atlantic and Western Realty Corp. is a real estate investment and mortgage investment firm specializing in liquidation of large tracks of land, performing and non-performing mortgage note portfolios for private investors, institutional bankers and corporations. The company web site is www.atlanticwesternrealtycorp.com or by calling Douglas Rink, President, 828-994-4706.

Contact Information:
Atlantic + Western Realty Corp.
Douglas Rink, President
828-994-4706
Contact via Email
www.atlanticwesternrealtycorp.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797929

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo