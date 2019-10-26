A+W Realty Corp. Announces Sale of Surplus Real Estate

Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has sold surplus land for an investment firm.

Newton, NC, October 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has sold surplus property for a Boston investment firm. "I'm pleased that we could liquidate excess land for our partner that's been on their books for years," said Douglas Rink, President. "I've done business with them for many years dating back to the early 2000's in land development and finance," Rink goes on to say.

Atlantic and Western Realty Corp. is a real estate investment and mortgage investment firm specializing in liquidation of large tracks of land, performing and non-performing mortgage note portfolios for private investors, institutional bankers and corporations. The company web site is www.atlanticwesternrealtycorp.com or by calling Douglas Rink, President, 828-994-4706.

