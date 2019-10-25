Makino Event Hosting 500 Area Students Gives an Inside Look at Top Manufacturing Technologies

Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Region Leads the Nation in Manufacturing Day Events, 61 scheduled in the month of October, impacting 4,500 students

Mason, OH, October 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- National Manufacturing Day is a coordinated effort across the nation to show students, parents, and educators what manufacturing today looks like. In the month of October, more than 4,500 students will participate in 61 different events designed to inspire the next generation and show off the highly skilled jobs available in this region. Nowhere in the country are there more Manufacturing Day events scheduled then here in Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana.

In celebration of Manufacturing Month 2019, Makino is opening its facility on Friday, October 25, to more than 500 students, teachers, and community members to showcase leading manufacturing technologies behind the world’s most advanced machine tools. This event will include guided tours throughout Makino’s Mason facility followed by hands-on activities and demonstrations designed to encourage interest in manufacturing careers.

“We want to prove to today’s youth that manufacturing is a vibrant career field filled with cutting-edge technologies and plenty of opportunity,” said Don Lane, president and CEO of Makino Inc. “With increasing demand for highly skilled professionals in the manufacturing sector, it is critical that we encourage today’s students to take advantage of the opportunities in manufacturing.”

Makino is part of the Advanced Manufacturing Industry Partnership (AMIP), which is coordinating National Manufacturing Day events in the region. The AMIP is an employer-led collaboration of over 240 members working to open young achievers’ minds to the lucrative job opportunities available in manufacturing careers as an alternative to college debt.

About Makino

Makino is a global leader in machine tool technology. The company has a long history of introducing innovative solutions that boost productivity and profitability. By integrating visionary digital technology with premium performance machines, Makino helps companies fundamentally transform.

Makino offers a wide range of the industry’s most accurate and precise metal-cutting and EDM machinery, including horizontal machining centers, vertical machining centers, 5-axis machining centers, graphite machining centers, and wire and sinker EDMs.

To maximize efficiency of this equipment, Makino’s engineering services can optimize processes across all industries. Makino takes cost savings and throughput to another level with automation solutions that can be customized for any volume or setup.

About the Advanced Manufacturing Industry Partnership (AMIP)

Advanced Manufacturing Industry Partnership (AMIP) is an employer-led collaboration of more than 240 members representing the Advanced Manufacturing Industry. The AMIP is funded and led by Partners for a Competitive Workforce, a strategic initiative of United Way of Greater Cincinnati. It also is affiliated with the National Manufacturing Association (NAM), the Ohio Manufacturing Association (OMA), the Manufacturing Institute (MI) and Dream It Do It OKI.

