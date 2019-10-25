Monterey First Theatre Receives Federal Grant

Monterey's First Theatre has received federal funding for ADA upgrades required as part of the restoration and reopening of the theater.

Monterey, CA, October 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Monterey State Historic Parks Association MSHPA and California State Parks are working cooperatively to restore California’s First Theatre as a resource to the community that will enable performances, education, interpretation and special events which meet their shared vision to preserve and sustain Monterey’s distinctive history. The First Theatre is part of Monterey State Historic Park, which is a unit of California State Parks. MSHPA has received $194,360 through the "Save America's Treasures” grant program, funded by the Historic Preservation Fund, and administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior. MSHPA is contributing an additional $194,360 for ADA upgrades to the California First Theatre in Monterey. The first documented production at California’s First Theatre was on February 11, 1850. “We are pleased to receive this award and look forward to working with MSHP on our shared vision for California’s First Theatre,” said Lee Henderson, co-President of MSHPA.

About MSHPA:

The Monterey State Historic Park Association (MSHPA) is the partner association and fundraising arm for the Monterey State Parks whose mission is to preserve the historic buildings and cultural heritage of Monterey, California so that all may experience the special place through interpretation, education and special events programs.

Contact Information:

Nicollette Eason Trottier

20 Custom Plaza

Monterey, CA 93940

831-595-0009

mshpa@att.net

About MSHP:

Monterey State Historic Park is a collection of prominent buildings and houses from California’s early days. The buildings are interspersed throughout Old Monterey, and all are considered nationally significant, either on their own or as part of the Old Monterey Town Historic District.

The City of Monterey served as California’s capital for roughly 75 year beginning in 1776, spanning Spanish, Mexican and U.S. military rule. The U.S. flag was first officially raised in California here on July 7, 1846, bringing 600,000 square miles of land to the United States.

Contact Information:

Eric Abma

2211 Garden Road

Monterey, CA 93940

(831) 646-6441

Eric.Abma@parks.ca.gov

Contact Information:

MSHPA

Nicollette Eason Trottier

831-595-0009

Contact via Email

mshpa.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797892

Press Release Distributed by PR.com