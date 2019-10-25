Glenelg Country School Welcomes Pediatric Occupational Therapist to Discuss Importance of Outdoor Play on Child Development

Event Promotes Glenelg Country School's Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public.

Ellicott City, MD, October 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Glenelg Country School, a leading independent college preparatory school for age two through grade twelve, welcomes Angela Hanscom as their first guest speaker for the 2019 - 2020 Dragon Dialogue series. “The Decline of Play Outdoors – And the Rise in Sensory Issues,” explores the risks, challenges, and the importance of unrestricted outdoor play. This engaging event takes place on November 20, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Studies suggest that unrestricted outdoor play supports healthy child development. However, as the time and space for children to move and play outdoors diminishes, we see a rise in the number of children with sensory and motor deficits. Classroom teachers observe children having trouble with attention, falling out of their seats, increased clumsiness, and even aggressiveness on the playground. How can we reverse this alarming trend in children? How can we ensure that children are fully engaging their body, mind, and all of their senses? Because children spend large portions of their day in school, integrating sensory-rich outdoor experiences can have a transformative impact on both academic and social success.

In the workshop, Therapeutic Benefits of Outdoor Play, Hanscom, will discuss how the TimberNook program benefits children in schools. She will describe the fundamental principles of this innovative approach and how to advocate for this type of program in your school. Participants will engage in a TimberNook experience first-hand and learn how to analyze the therapeutic components of outdoor play. The experience will allow them to comprehend the impact outdoor play has on child development at a deeper level.

The event is free and open to the public; however, registration is appreciated for planning purposes. Registration can be completed at www.glenelg.org/dragon-dialogues.

About Glenelg Country School

Founded in 1954, Glenelg Country School is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian, college preparatory day school for students age 2 through grade 12. Located in Howard County, with bus transportation, the 90-acre campus boasts four academic buildings, a performing arts center, two gymnasiums, a turf field, observatory, outdoor classrooms, amphitheater, saline pool, campus pond, and more. Our balanced, holistic education philosophy and project-based learning programs incorporate multiple disciplines that help children grow into exceptional adults. Visit www.glenelg.org to learn more.

About Angela Hanscom

Angela Hanscom, MOT, OTR/L, is a pediatric occupational therapist and founder of TimberNook, an internationally praised nature-based program for children in the U.S., Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The author of Balanced & Barefoot: How Unrestricted Outdoor Play Makes for Strong, Confident, and Capable Children, Angela has been featured on the Children & Nature Network, Huffington Post, MindShift, Babble.com, NPR’s Education blog, the DIY Network, The Jerusalem Post, Times of India, Johnson & Johnson TEDx Talks, and is a frequent contributor to the Washington Post Answer Sheet.

