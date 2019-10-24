EduCare Announces New Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook

The 1st Edition of the Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook is now available. This book is designed to educate women about treatments for recurrent and metastatic breast cancer, while also addressing the emotions that come with this diagnosis.

Charleston, SC, October 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- For years, recurrent and metastatic breast cancer patients have often felt overlooked. Metastatic breast cancer patients live each day with an incurable disease and must face ongoing treatment regimens as well as intense physical, psychological and emotional issues. Author, Judy C. Kneece, RN, OCN, is excited to release the new Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook. She wrote this book to not only educate women about treatments for recurrent and metastatic breast cancer, but just as importantly, she writes about the personal side – the fears, the sorrows, the pain and the choices a woman faces after hearing her diagnosis.

Judy C. Kneece, RN, OCN, states, “This book is about helping you, a recurrent or metastatic patient, take charge of decisions about your life. It offers no guarantees, but it does promise you can live your life fully while dealing with recurrent/metastatic breast cancer if you decide to. You choose what actions you will take – you can make no mistakes. In this area, you are the expert.” Her goal is to provide a woman the tools she needs to live her life to the fullest, while fighting this battle.

Based on the premise that well-informed patients make the best patients, the Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook covers cancer treatment (types of recurrence, treatment decisions, second opinions, surgical options, reconstruction options, treatment medications and radiation therapy), emotional issues (facing anxiety and depression, helping children cope, communicating with the healthcare team, creating a support team, facing death) and ongoing treatment issues (pain management, insurance, diet and exercise, sexuality problems). The book also has a comprehensive appendix that explains diagnostic tests, chemotherapy drugs and clinical trials.

In her review of the book, Beth Baughman DuPree, MD, FACS, ABOIM wrote, “This handbook will help you navigate the medical, emotional and spiritual challenges you are about to face. Metastatic breast cancer is a ‘chronic disease’ and there is no way to know what path your cancer journey will follow. Releasing fear and finding peace allows each moment of your life to be savored and appreciated. This is an invaluable guide for every woman facing a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis.”

EduCare Inc., a dedicated breast health education company, was founded in January 1994 by Judy C. Kneece, RN, OCN. For more than 25 years, EduCare has been a leader in providing the highest quality breast health educational materials for patients and healthcare providers and in offering continuing training to healthcare professionals.

The Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook may be purchased directly through EduCare at www.EduCareInc.com or by phone at 843.760.6064. It is also available on Amazon.

