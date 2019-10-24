CI Web Group Hires New Chief Marketing Officer

As part of its expansion strategy, international digital marketing agency CI Web Group has hired a new chief marketing officer to better serve its growing client base with the creation of a traditional marketing and advertising department.

Houston, TX, October 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- CI Web Group, Inc. recently hired Chris Heney as its new Chief Marketing Officer to create a series of new marketing products for the company’s traditional advertising department. The agency offers some of the most reliable and performance-driven marketing services available on the home services market today.

Mr Heney’s career in the tech industry has been a long and commendable one up until this day. Prior to his engagement with CI Web Group, he used to be an executive tech consultant for high-value individuals and corporate entities alike. His software engineering skills are exceptional since he began reverse engineering at the tender age of 12 years old, “war dialing to find guidance to unlock ShopKey on a Hewlett Packard x486,” as he explains in his own words. Chris Heney’s “first ever crackme was written to circumvent bad license keeping habits for ShopKey sold out of the back of a SnapOn Truck to replace a large paper library of Mitchel Books.” Mr Heney’s skill set has grown with leaps and bounds since his teenage years, and was always kept decades ahead of his peers. CI Web Group’s CEO, Ms Jennifer Bagley, couldn’t be happier to have such a tech-savvy person overseeing a part of the company’s operations. “I can’t think of anyone better than Chris to manage this year’s product development process on behalf of CI, I’m sure the results will be phenomenal,” said Ms Bagley.

The marketing industry changes with lighting fast speeds and it only makes sense for an agency that wants to be at the forefront of innovation to keep on reinventing itself on a yearly basis. “It’s the only way to stay ahead of the competition,” said CI Web Group’s COO Mr Michael Hicklen.

CI Web Group is a team of entrepreneurial misfits, marketing experts, tech gurus, project managers and consultants that’s responsible for over 100 million of sales revenue on a yearly basis on behalf of its clients. It is comprised of a team of marketing professionals who are passionate about technology, networking, mindset and data. They take up small and large digital marketing projects, always adopting a data-driven approach that guarantees results. The agency is a leader in print, radio, TV, video production, business strategy, SEO, web design, web development, search engine optimization, website conversion, social media marketing, email marketing and many other internet marketing services.

