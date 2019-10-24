CI Web Group Announces Joseph Vitalis' Promotion to Communications and Conversions Director

CI Web Group, Inc. announces Joseph Vitalis' Promotion to Communications and Conversions Director to help with complex, data-driven conversion rate optimization projects, and meet growing clientele needs.

Houston, TX, October 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- CI Web Group, Inc. the only preferred digital marketing agency for the top HVAC Brands and Distributors made an announcement today promoting Joseph Vitalis to Communications and Conversions Director. This promotion announcement was made to all CI Web Group personnel and customers worldwide and was the result of 3 years of hard work. “Mr. Vitalis possesses commendable creative and analytical skills to not only represent Communications on behalf of CI Web Group and our Customers, but to also study marketing data reports and KPIs in depth to identify potential roadblocks and implement solutions,” said Jennifer Bagley, CEO. “Joseph’s promotion plays an instrumental role in client retention. Analytical skills and top-notch UX software come together to help us study the user behavior of more than 15 million people who visit the websites of our clients on a yearly basis,” said Mr. Mandeep Bhalla, VP of Strategy. The company now has an unparalleled competitive advantage to obtain a bird's-eye view, backed by solid insights and data, in order to further increase client ROI through the roof.

Joseph Vitalis has been dealing with digital marketing, content and conversions for the past eight years. He has worked with many corporate entities and startups alike across the globe, as well as some high profile individuals, including but not limited to the VP of Emirates Airlines, Sephora, Audi, Nescafe, Microsoft UAE, and others. During the early stages of Joseph’s career, he had the opportunity to carry out extensive content work for HVAC contractors, Plumbing Contractors, Medical companies, Business Services, eCommerce and many more niches. This promotion will introduce a new, more streamlined way to deal with all things related to communications and conversions in the company. Mr. Vitalis will help clients understand their customers better and instill trust, a process that invariably leads to an increase in sales revenue.

The field of integrated marketing communications revolves around the process of unifying and carefully linking all forms of messages and media to optimize their subsequent consumption of a given client audience, and make sure it yields the necessary results. This function helps to integrate all the promotional tools, so they work together in harmony, while developing an ongoing dialogue between your brand and your clients.

CI Web Group Inc. is one of the most recognized digital marketing agencies in the nation. The company was voted one of the best SEO Agencies in 2016 and owes its success to their deep love and understanding of data, branding and marketing. The company was founded by Jennifer Bagley. CI Web Group is a leader in business strategy, web design, web development, search engine optimization, pay-per-click, website conversions, and social media marketing.

