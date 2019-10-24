CI Web Group Announces Clay Howard's Promotion to Sales Director

CI Web Group, Inc. announces Clay Howard's Promotion to Sales Director, a strategic move made in an effort to take advantage of growing demand and opportunities across the nation.

Houston, TX, October 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- CI Web Group, Inc. announced Clay Howard’s promotion to Sales Director in order to meet an ever-growing demand for the company’s services.

This promotion coincides with the company’s current push towards a more robust physical presence in virtually every single state, as well as their new offices in Nepal and New York. CI Web Group is renowned for providing top-notch digital marketing services like Search Engine Optimisation, Web Development, Content Marketing, Social Media, Paid Campaigns, CRO, Video Production, Email Marketing and more and is the only preferred agency by the top brands and distributors in the home services sector.

Jennifer Bagley, CEO at CI Web Group said, “Clay Howard not only has a proven track record in managing part of CI Web Group sales for massive territories in the past, but is also a highly dedicated individual who never fails to impress with his performance,” Mr. Howard will develop and implement key growth sales strategies, campaigns, events and action plans with the help of their entire salesforce and in accordance with the company’s agenda for 2020 set forward in the past couple of months. He will devise and implement strategies pertinent to annual targets, keep on building mutually beneficial, strategic relationships, while keeping the sales team motivated, launching new products and ensuring customer service standards are kept at an all time high.

Michael Hicklen, COO said, “I’m excited for Clay’s promotion to Sales Director. I can’t think of anyone better to help us equip business owners with the right tools to succeed in the home services sector. Our performance-based services never fail to impress even the most sceptical entrepreneurs and Mr. Howard can easily communicate both our company’s ethos and our impressive track record to all parties involved.”

CI Web Group is an international team of digital marketing experts who are passionate about helping companies, brands, products, and ideas reach their full potential. It was founded by Jennifer Bagley, and is a leader in business strategy, SEO, web design, web development, search engine optimization, website conversion, social media marketing, video production, email marketing and a plethora of other internet marketing services. Whether it’s lead generation, brand awareness, engagement, web content, or sales, CI Web Group can take care of all that for you and more, and their past client testimonials speak louder than words. The team is an inexhaustible source of innovation, technical and creative genius. Our leadership team brings operations, business strategy and profitability to the front of every project scope. The caring culture is contagious. and breeds success, lifestyle optimisation and fulfillment.

