CI Web Group Launches Hyper-Local HVAC Directory Engine

CI Web Group, Inc. announces the launch of the company's unique, hyper-local HVAC directory engine.

Houston, TX, October 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- CI Web Group is launching www.CIHVAC.com, a tool to connect customers with local HVAC services and companies. The website allows users to find information on local HVAC companies, products, events, promotions, and even jobs. Mobile applications for the service are available on Google Play and the Apple Store.

CI Web Group is launching a hyper-local HVAC directory engine aimed at connecting customers with HVAC resources for their day-to-day needs. By visiting www.CIHVAC.com, users can search through local HVAC companies, find information on each one, and ultimately contact a company to submit a request. They can also find information on different products, events, promotions, and jobs in the area.

On the business side, HVAC businesses can sign up for one of four membership types to showcase their business offerings to interested customers. There are also packages available to advertise events, classifieds, articles, and banner ads to gain more exposure. Listings, events, and classifieds memberships all start with a free option and offer further benefits through paid membership. “Since listing my business on CIHVAC, I’ve received positive reviews and have expanded my customer base to people I wouldn’t have been able to reach otherwise,” says Mark Emerson, founder at Next Level Home Comfort LLC. “The platform is great for customers and businesses alike to connect and provide services for local projects.”

The site also contains a blog where regularly published HVAC articles are available. Companies can showcase their expertise by submitting informative articles that not only provide information about HVAC services but also serve as advertisements for their brand. Customers can search the blog to find answers to questions they may have or learn more about the businesses they are interested in working with.

CIHVAC is available online as a website or on mobile devices through an easy-to-use mobile app. You can find the app through Google Play or the Apple Store, and it is free to download.

More About The Company Behind The Project

CI Web Group is an international team of digital marketing experts who are passionate about helping companies, brands, products, and ideas reach their full potential. It was founded by Jennifer Bagley, and is a leader in business strategy, SEO, web design, web development, search engine optimization, website conversion, social media marketing, video production, email marketing and a plethora of other internet marketing services. Whether it’s lead generation, brand awareness, engagement, web content, or sales, CI Web Group can take care of all that for you and more, and their past client testimonials speak louder than words. The team is an inexhaustible source of innovation, technical and creative genius. Our leadership team brings operations, business strategy and profitability to the front of every project scope. The caring culture is contagious. and breeds success, lifestyle optimisation and fulfillment.

Contact Information:

CI Web Group Inc

Jennifer Bagley

877 839 1122

Contact via Email

www.ciwebgroup.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797707

Press Release Distributed by PR.com