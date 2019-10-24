CI Web Group Becomes Preferred Web Design and Digital Marketing Agency for EGIA Members

CI Web Group, Inc. announced that they are now a Preferred Web Design and Digital marketing agency for all EGIA members. The company's primary goal in partnering with EGIA as a preferred vendor is to increase its presence in the HVAC marketplace in an effort to educate dealers on the benefits of creating and maintaining a digital marketing strategy.

Houston, TX, October 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- CI Web Group, Inc. recently announced their partnership with EGIA. EGIA is the leading NPO dedicated to helping contractors succeed through the delivery of world-class business education and training, discounts, top-tier customer financing, groundbreaking industry trend research, as well as other noteworthy initiatives.

EGIA partnered with CI Web Group Inc. to introduce the field of digital marketing to their members, who can now benefit substantially from this collaborative partnership and watch their businesses grow in just a thin space of time. “We are glad to have such an omnipresent digital marketing partner by our side, we established this partnership in order to improve and grow our members’ contract businesses the right way, and partnering with CI Web Group is indeed one of our best decisions to date,” notes Bruce Matulich, CEO, EGIA.

A digital marketing agency is different from a traditional marketing agency, since it is more focused on result-based marketing. This type of agency has a team of strategists, consultants, creatives and developers that work together from the ground up to deliver a digital money-making machine. Digital marketing is brand development and lead generation merged in one, and it revolves around your online presence and hardcore sales generation that won’t break the bank.

A digital marketing agency will work extensively on developing your online hub, an extremely effective website allows you to showcase your business online and digital marketing will assist you in determining which platforms and channels that should be used to help your clients take action, it will position your company as a leading market by creating content that allows you to establish your brand authority and expertise online. “Since I first hired them through EGIA, my business has grown by 27% and it’s only been 3 months. All credits to EGIA,” notes Tim Brown, an HVAC business owner with a team of 4 technicians based out of Milwaukee.

