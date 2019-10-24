CI Web Group Launches Website Promoting Ductless Marketing

CI Web Group is launching www.DuctlessMarketing.com, the first ductless marketing website of its kind.

Houston, TX, October 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- CI Web Group is launching www.DuctlessMarketing.com, a site designed to showcase various marketing strategies available to companies specializing in ductless technologies. CI Web Group is also launching the new Mitsubishi ductless marketing website created to show their marketing abilities. Marketing strategies available for purchase include 12 steps in the CI Web Group marketing roadmap. These range from content marketing strategies to social media management and SEO. Ductless dealers can apply online to participate in a marketing campaign designed by the experts at CI Web Group.

CI Web Group is launching two websites that showcase the different services they offer for companies specializing in ductless technologies. The first, www.DuctlessMarketing.com, is a site offering various services to businesses interested in increasing their customer base. CI Web Group offers its 12-step roadmap to interested clients who want increased exposure for their business. It includes: Branding and Website, Website Content, CRM/Scheduling, Local Listings, Reviews, Social Media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Blogging, Email/Text/Print, Video Marketing, Paid Advertising, and Mobile App.

The second website, showcases what CI Web Group can do for a brand. Not only is it a prime example of marketing expertise, but it also shows design and layout best practices. The site contains several useful features, such as online chat, reviews, promotions, scheduling, and other tools that companies can use to gain customers.

“CI Web Group’s 12-step roadmap is all-encompassing, and has helped us steadily gain business,” says John Perry, owner of Total Air 247 over at Malibu Beach. “We’d recommend it to anyone dealing with ductless systems.”

Ductless dealers can use both of these sites to their advantage. The first site can be used to learn about the different ways that CI Web Group can help their business. If they are interested in any of the services, they can apply online to be considered for a marketing campaign. The second site can be used as a template to determine what ductless dealers would like done for their own website.

CI Web Group is an international team of digital marketing experts who are passionate about helping companies, brands, products, and ideas reach their full potential. It was founded by Jennifer Bagley, and is a leader in business strategy, SEO, web design, web development, search engine optimization, website conversion, social media marketing, video production, email marketing and a plethora of other internet marketing services. Whether it’s lead generation, brand awareness, engagement, web content, or sales, CI Web Group can take care of all that for you and more, and their past client testimonials speak louder than words. The team is an inexhaustible source of innovation, technical and creative genius. Our leadership team brings operations, business strategy and profitability to the front of every project scope. The caring culture is contagious. and breeds success, lifestyle optimisation and fulfillment.

