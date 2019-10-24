CI Web Group Launches CIHVAC AI Chatbot

CI Web Group is launching CIHVAC AI Chatbot, a revolutionary artificial intelligence tool that is proven to increase website conversion and sales.

Houston, TX, October 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- CI Web Group is launching the CIHVAC artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, which can be featured on different websites to provide personalized and effective customer support. The chatbot uses AI best practices to help customers find the information they need, answer commonly asked questions, or connect with live support when the situation requires it. Save time and money by using chatbot to take the load off of your customer support team so they can spend their energy on personalized and urgent cases.

CI Web Group is launching a robust AI-powered chatbot to help its customers with online customer support. After investing in the development of this technology, CI Web Group is proud to announce its availability for all current and future customers. The chatbot is designed to handle basic user interactions, such as answering FAQs, providing navigation assistance, and escalating when it is necessary. It can be simply installed into your already-existing website, and it is easy to configure to specific standards.

The chatbot is already in use on the Moorehart Arizona Website and Facebook. It is designed to assist your current customer support team by handling simple and repeatable user inquiries. This way, your actual live support team won’t have to waste time dealing with questions they have answered hundreds of times before. If you have a knowledge base in your arsenal already, integration is easy and recommended. “Thanks to the chatbot, our support team has gained a substantial amount of time to work with customers who need personalized attention,” says Joseph Lowndes, Office Manager at QuickTechs. “They use this time to work on special projects and help large clients who need individual care.”

While the chatbot is not designed to completely replace customer support, it supplements their efforts by handling the first tier of user interaction. If a user’s question is not easily answered by the chatbot, it wastes no time in connecting the user to live support or sending a message to the support team if the inquiry is posed after hours. It provides instant feedback, making customers feel heard and attended to, even if the result is a message sent to live support to be dealt with on the following business day.

CI Web Group is an international team of digital marketing experts who are passionate about helping companies, brands, products, and ideas reach their full potential. It was founded by Jennifer Bagley, and is a leader in business strategy, SEO, web design, web development, search engine optimization, website conversion, social media marketing, video production, email marketing and a plethora of other internet marketing services. Whether it’s lead generation, brand awareness, engagement, web content, or sales, CI Web Group can take care of all that for you and more, and their past client testimonials speak louder than words. The team is an inexhaustible source of innovation, technical and creative genius. Our leadership team brings operations, business strategy and profitability to the front of every project scope. The caring culture is contagious. and breeds success, lifestyle optimisation and fulfillment.

