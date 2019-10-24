CI Web Group Launches Regional Teams with Highly Localised Expertise

CI Web Group is launching regional teams with highly localized expertise to meet growing demand.

Houston, TX, October 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- CI Web Group is expanding to include regional teams comprised of local experts to help companies with their marketing campaigns. Localised experts will not only provide location-specific knowledge to help companies in their region, but they will also be equipped with global expertise that comes from a well-established brand like CI Web Group. By working with multiple locations, CI Web Group hopes to continue its journey curating best practices from different regions for its global strategy.

The expansion was brought on by the already-successful campaigns that they have run in the past. CI Web Group saw that they had regional expertise in its team members and realised that there was so much more they could bring their customers by dedicating certain team members to certain regions. “We’ve worked with CI Web Group in the past and have seen firsthand what they are able to do to boost a brand,” says Nick Koukanos, Owner at Complete Home in Chicago, IL. “By focusing their regional expertise on regional customers, there’s no telling how far they will be able to take it.”

As the preferred digital marketing agency in the HVAC marketplace, CI Web Group aims to always evolve with the times. Changes in different best practices and technologies always create ripples in the best practice pool, and CI Web Group is there to learn and grow.

CI Web Group is an international team of digital marketing experts who are passionate about helping companies, brands, products, and ideas reach their full potential. It was founded by Jennifer Bagley, and is a leader in business strategy, SEO, web design, web development, search engine optimization, website conversion, social media marketing, video production, email marketing and a plethora of other internet marketing services. Whether it’s lead generation, brand awareness, engagement, web content, or sales, CI Web Group can take care of all that for you and more, and their past client testimonials speak louder than words. The team is an inexhaustible source of innovation, technical and creative genius. Our leadership team brings operations, business strategy and profitability to the front of every project scope. The caring culture is contagious. and breeds success, lifestyle optimisation and fulfillment.

