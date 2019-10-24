CI Web Group Launches Collaborative Marketing Program

CI Web Group is launching a top-tier collaborative marketing program.

Houston, TX, October 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- CI Web Group is launching www.CILocal.com, a collaborative marketing program for HVAC Distributors to maximise results for their dealer's cooperative marketing dollars. CILocal is a directory-based website filled with robust content features to support the implementation of a multi-channel digital marketing and advertising strategy. The website hosts information that can help both dealers and distributors increase their bottom line through carefully planned marketing strategies.

CI Web Group’s new site offers CI Local Sites, Hosting and Maintenance, Coop Marketing Plans, and Call Tracking for interested buyers. “CILocal has done so much for our business,” says Roger Williams, co-founder at Home Care LLC. “They have equipped us with the tools necessary to get a leg up on the competition and boost our sales.” CILocal offers a vast array of different resources that can be used on their own or with a guided marketing experience to bring in more customers and close more sales.

Because CI Web Group is so confident in its ability to bring value to its customers, their site features an open review form that past customers can use to review their services. By opening up feedback to everyone, CI Web Group shows confidence in its expertise and allows its past successes to market for future ones.

CI Web Group is an international team of digital marketing experts who are passionate about helping companies, brands, products, and ideas reach their full potential. It was founded by Jennifer Bagley, and is a leader in business strategy, SEO, web design, web development, search engine optimization, website conversion, social media marketing, video production, email marketing and a plethora of other internet marketing services. Whether it’s lead generation, brand awareness, engagement, web content, or sales, CI Web Group can take care of all that for you and more, and their past client testimonials speak louder than words. The team is an inexhaustible source of innovation, technical and creative genius. Our leadership team brings operations, business strategy and profitability to the front of every project scope. The caring culture is contagious. and breeds success, lifestyle optimisation and fulfillment.

