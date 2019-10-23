Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ

Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom home with 2 Full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms located in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Rumson, NJ, October 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 134 Sleepy Hollow Road in beautiful Red Bank, New Jersey. Robert "Bob" Haspel is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $658,900.

Preferred Properties Real Estate proudly presents a beautiful farm house that blends old with new. The home has 4 bedrooms with 2 full and 2 half bathrooms and a 3 car garage. The property has an expansive stone, circular driveway and well kept professional grounds and a mahogany front porch. The first floor has radiant heated hardwood floors, a sitting room with gas fireplace, a formal dining room and a modern eat in kitchen. The kitchen has granite counters, a 9 foot center island, high end stainless steel appliances, a breakfast nook and a walk in pantry. The second floor offers a superb master bedroom suite with an updated bath and spacious closet, guest bath and three additional bedrooms. For more details, Call Robert "Bob" Haspel at 732-778-7852.

About Preferred Properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in Monmouth County area since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques. Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information on Preferred Properties Real Estate, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

