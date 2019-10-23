Canidium Continues Exponential Growth for Third Consecutive Quarter in 2019

Canidium, a leading sales performance, and process management consultancy, has experienced three consecutive quarters of exponential employee headcount growth in 2019.

Fort Collins, CO, October 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Double-digit percentage quarters (11% in Q3) of headcount growth due to high demand are becoming old-hat for Canidium, a leading sales performance, and process management consultancy. In Q3 of 2019, Canidium experienced its third consecutive such quarter, expanding offices in Fort Collins, Colorado, and San Jose, Costa Rica further extending the company’s reach globally. Nearly doubling in size in 2019 through three quarters, the successful consultancy is far from slowing down and is poised for a big Q4 with a robust backlog and sales pipeline.

Canidium’s rapid growth has solidified the firm’s spot as a leader in the SPM and CPQ industries. The consultancy's leading influence has been bolstered by its new hires bringing industry experience, thought leadership, and new ideas to the already skilled team.

Canidium has dedicated practices to prominent partners including SAP® with its Sales Cloud suite of products (SAP CPQ, SAP Commissions, CallidusCloud® Insurance ICM) and Xactly (Xactly Incent™ and Xactly Connect™). These long-standing partnerships, paired with their customers’ successes, have resulted in a dramatically increased demand for Canidium's expertise and services.

"We can’t believe the amount of talent we have brought to our team over the last three quarters,” says founder and CEO, Michael Stus. "The demand for our services has continues to grow, and the Canidium team has stepped up to meet this demand by promoting the career development of existing staff as well as adding new talented team members to the organization." Canidium continues to seek entry-level contributors as well as experienced SAP CPQ Consultants, SAP Commissions, CallidusCloud Insurance ICM (Incentive Compensation Management) Xactly Incent consultants, and Project Managers looking to join a driven team.

About Canidium

Canidium is a market leader and the most experienced consultancy with SAP Sales Cloud and Xactly Incent. In 2018, we led with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments, while we ranked among the top Xactly partners. An added benefit for our customers is our competitive pricing, giving you the most ROI and helping you speed to increased sales and revenue. We have global teams and coverage, with multilingual consultants. Our relationships with SAP and Xactly, in addition to our pre-existing relationships with CallidusCloud and Obero, combine for decades of experience for our customers.

Most of our customers find irreplaceable value in our expertise and trust us with Managed Services even after an implementation. These strong relationships have achieved quantified benefits like 90%+ reduction in compensation processing time, 50%+ improvements in the efficiency of the administrative staff, and a 40% sustained revenue increase; That is how we measure success.

