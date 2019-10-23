Introducing Populum's Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews: A New Way to Give Your Pet CBD

Tempe, AZ, October 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- As pet owners, Arizona based CBD brand Populum knows how important it is to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. Today, Populum is excited to launch its newest pet treats: Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews (MSRP $49). Formulated with wild Alaskan salmon, apples, and domestically sourced full-spectrum hemp extract, Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews are an all-natural supplement made with real, natural ingredients for your four-legged friends.

Just like humans, cats and dogs have an endocannabinoid system that responds to cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp plants. Populum’s unique formula provides essential nutrients to supplement your pet’s daily diet. With 3mg of CBD per treat, the ingredients for the soft treats were carefully chosen to include protein, vitamin A, vitamin C, and antioxidants.

If you’ve been using the Populum Zen Pets Calming CBD Oil, the Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews offer a new way for your pets to get their daily CBD. Hemp CBD chews are the perfect treat that any pet will enjoy and know they’re getting something extra special.

While all pets can benefit from hemp CBD, it can be extra helpful for pets who experience anxiety related to weather or separation; pets that don’t like loud noises like the vacuum, fireworks, or thunder; and older pets with mobility issues. Full-spectrum hemp extract can help keep your pets calm and happy.

There is 3mg of hemp CBD per pet treat. This allows for dosage control for your pet:

For <25lb pet: 1-2 chews per day

For 25 - 50 lb pet: 2-3 chews per day

For >60 lb pet: 3-4 chews per day

Like all of Populum’s hemp CBD products, the new Hemp CBD chews are filled with everything your furry friends need, and nothing they don’t. Organically farmed Alaskan salmon and freshly harvested apple create a unique and delicious flavor that cats and dogs love, while hempseed oil provides essential fatty acids, vitamins, and various minerals that are key to a healthy diet. And of course, cannabidiol (CBD), along with many other cannabinoids and terpenes that are naturally occurring in hemp plants, supports your pet’s endocannabinoid system.

The chews also include lentils, vegetable glycerin, ginger, citric acid, mixed tocopherols, rosemary extract, green tea extract and grapeseed oil.

Like all Populum products, Populum offers a 30-day risk-free trial and free shipping for its new Zen Pet Hemp CBD Chews. For more information and to purchase Zen Pet Hemp CBD Chews, visit www.populum.com. Your pets will be happy you did.

