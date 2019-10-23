Ashton College Launches Red Seal Prep Courses for Tradespeople

The Red Seal endorsement is a pathway for better jobs, higher wages and enhanced careers.

Vancouver, Canada, October 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Ashton College, a leading post-secondary education provider, launched online preparation courses for six Red Seal Trades. The Red Seal Program, which was initially established to support the mobility of apprentices and skilled tradespeople across Canada, is today a nationally-recognised standard for skilled trades workers in Canada.

The online prep courses for the Red Seal trades, including carpenter, plumber, construction electrician, industrial electrician, heavy equipment operator (dozer) and automotive technician, can be pursued from anywhere in Canada, including Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan. The online prep program will help students review all the trade-specific concepts and theory they will need to challenge and successfully pass the Red Seal Examination.

“Red Seal gives tradespeople the option to work anywhere across Canada without being stuck to one province or territory, particularly new immigrants,” said Colin Fortes, President of Ashton College. “The program will also appeal to existing tradespeople who may have worked in the field for many years but never really thought about challenging the exam and getting their Red Seal Certification.”

The online programs will be led by experienced, Red Seal certified faculty who will work with students to identify and address areas they need the most help with. Regular assignments and multiple-choice tests will prepare the students to challenge the Red Seal exam confidently.

Founded in 1998, Ashton College is one of the leaders in the field of post-secondary education in Vancouver, British Columbia. The college has two campuses, located in Vancouver and Abbotsford and offers innovative, career-ready courses and programs in a variety of disciplines, including HR, finance, business, accounting, immigration consulting, home inspection and others.

