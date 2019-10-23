Quadratec Hires Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer

West Chester, PA, October 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Quadratec, Inc., the world's largest independent retailer of Jeep parts and accessories, Monday announced the appointment of Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately.

As CMO, Mondeaux will oversee the planning, development and execution of Quadratec’s product marketing and advertising initiatives, along with driving communications and public relations campaigns in line with the company’s strategic objectives. He will be based at Quadratec’s headquarters in West Chester, Pa., and report to CEO Ted Wentz III.

“We are excited to welcome Ralph to the Quadratec family,” Mr. Wentz said. “He is a highly experienced, much-admired marketing leader with a proven track record of building brands, making him a natural addition to our team. We are confident he is the right leader to help take Quadratec into the next chapter.”

Mondeaux brings nearly three decades of marketing and merchandising experience to his new position. Most recently, he held the role as Vice President of Marketing for Wise Company, an innovative manufacturer and marketer of freeze-dried foods for emergency preparedness, outdoor activities and everyday consumption. Previously, he was Vice President of Merchandising and New Business Development for Overstock.com after serving as their Vice President of Marketing.

"I am very excited about joining such a fantastic organization and talented group of people,” Mondeaux said. “I look forward to working with a seasoned marketing team in an effort to be the best automotive aftermarket company in the world."

Mondeaux holds a Marketing MBA from Queens University of Charlotte, and received his undergraduate degree from Furman University in Greenville, SC. He is married with five daughters and two sons.

About Quadratec, Inc.

Built on nearly 30 years of excellence, Quadratec, Inc. is more than just an industry leader in the aftermarket Jeep world. It is a dream-builder, problem solver and passionate advocate for all enthusiasts of the legendary Jeep CJ & Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee vehicles. Quadratec delivers the very best parts and accessories that continue to provide Jeep owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. See more at www.quadratec.com.

