CI Web Group Announces Mandeep Bhalla's Promotion to Vice President of Strategy

CI Web Group, Inc. announces Mandeep Bhallas's Promotion to Vice President of Strategy. Rewarding the effort of top digital marketing talent "directly linked to exponential company growth'' says Jennifer Bagley, CEO.

Houston, TX, October 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- CI Web Group, Inc. the only preferred Digital Marketing Agency for the top HVAC Brands and Distributors has announced that Mandeep Bhalla, its former Director of Search Engine Marketing, will be promoted to VP of Strategy. This promotion announcement was made to all CI Web Group personnel and customers worldwide. Mr. Bhalla is an experienced professional in the digital marketing space, with a proven track record managing hundreds of thousands of dollars in advertising budget daily, and boosting organic search engine optimisation rankings all the way to the first page of search results in only a matter of months.

CI Web Group’s newly appointed Vice President of Strategy is also a certified Google Partner, and possesses enormous skills and talent when it comes to building effective and lucrative marketing strategies for all of his clients. Promoting him to VP of Strategy is a strategic move that will help further increase the company’s productivity across several domains, as well as streamline several operational areas, such as client happiness and retention. The company is currently “growing at an exponential rate and Mandeep’s promotion couldn’t come at a better point in time”, said Jennifer Bagley directly, CEO. “After all the problem-solving work output of top talent is directly linked to exponential company growth, and our company culture depends on recognizing and rewarding hard work that propels us all to the top”.

A company can’t sell their products and services without effectively captivating the attention of their prospective buyers, and a skilled marketing strategist is able to identify what;s working and what is not, in order to efficiently identify all areas that are in need of work in order to help a client crush their competition. A good marketing strategist devotes a lot of time studying data, marketing channels, traffic sources and client acquisition strategies. They conduct research on a daily basis to stay up to speed with all the habits, behaviors, wants, and needs of their targeted audience. All this information shapes the plan that a marketing strategist will implement to reach his goal. The promotion of Mr. Bhalla will assure that all the methods mentioned above will be implemented in a timely style that never fails to guarantee results and solid return on investment for each and every one of the company's growing client list.

“Mr. Bhalla deserves this promotion; his help has been invaluable. It all started when I was looking for a digital marketing agency for my relatively new heating and cooling company. We are located in a metropolitan area and as you can imagine the competition is immense. Mandeep walked the talk and made our phone ring from Month 1. My life has changed because of him, and my company is set to have a bright future for years.” notes Jason Miller, an entrepreneur based in Miami, Florida.

About CI Web Group Inc.

CI Web Group Inc. represents a different breed of marketing consultant. It is an agency that works with data, and adopts a results-oriented approach. CI Web Group was founded by Jennifer Bagley. CI Web Group is a leader in business strategy, SEO, web design, web development, client acquisition, social media marketing and internet marketing services.

Contact Information:

CI Web Group Inc

Jennifer Bagley

877 839 1122

Contact via Email

www.ciwebgroup.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797700

Press Release Distributed by PR.com