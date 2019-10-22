La Roca FC Hires Utah's First Director of High Performance

Andrew Harestad named Director of High Performance for La Roca FC.

Ogden, UT, October 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- La Roca FC, Utah’s most successful youth soccer club, has expanded its offering to include a Director of High Performance. This position is the first of its kind in youth sports in Utah and offers an unparalleled competitive advantage to its players.

As Director of High Performance for La Roca FC, Andrew designs and implements performance training systems for athletes of all ages and abilities which includes specialized speed training techniques. Andrew’s basic philosophy is to help an athlete move with extreme efficiency while maintaining constant balance and awareness.

“My goal is to help remove any obstacles from preventing an athlete to play their best,” said Andrew. “When I help an athlete understand the need and balance of proper sleep, hydration, nutrition, etc., I feel like I’ve not only helped them become a better athlete but am helping them create great habits for a healthy life.”

Andrew brings a variety of performance training experience to La Roca Futbol Club, as well as extensive time traveling throughout the world visiting professional teams and trainers, and consulting with a variety of training centers across the country. Andrew is a Nationally Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach with advanced certifications in speed and conditioning and weightlifting. Andrew is able to use many different types of methods from Yoga to Olympic Weightlifting, or Static Stretching to PNF Stretching to help the athletes achieve the desired results. He is formally educated in Psychology, Sociology, Anthropology, and Exercise Physiology.

“I’ve known Andrew for many years and have wanted to extend this position to him for a long time. Besides being an expert in his field, he is also a great human being,” said Adolfo Ovalle, La Roca’s founder and Technical Director. “I personally watched Andrew work with my own son Fito and take him from a very good premier player to an elite athlete. I believe in what he does, I know it works, and I’m thrilled to have him part of the La Roca family!”

About La Roca FC

La Roca Futbol Club was established in 2005 to provide a quality competitive youth soccer program in Utah and has grown to become the most successful club in the state with more State Cup Championships than any other club. La Roca FC trains serious youth soccer players who desire an opportunity to develop and showcase his/her skills to the fullest potential. To date, La Roca has produced 12 professional players both domestically and internationally. La Roca FC offers players a chance to play at the highest level of state competition and compete in various regional and national tournaments and leagues. In 2016, La Roca was the only club in Utah and one of 68 clubs nationwide to be selected to participate in US Soccer’s Girls Development Academy program. Five La Roca teams comprised of Utah’s top female soccer players now compete in the Northwest division of the US Soccer Girls Development Academy. La Roca is a 501(c)(3) corporation under the direction of its Board of Directors.

For more information visit www.larocafc.com or contact Heidi Wheelwright at 801-825-6040.

About Andrew Harestad

A native of Germany, Andrew was a collegiate football player and collegiate track and field athlete and all-American. His credentials include M.S. CSCS, NSCA-PT, NASM-CPT, ACE, BFS, IAAF 5 Sprints/Hurdles/Relays & Jumps/Endurance, USATF 3 Sprints/Hurdles/Relays & Jumps/Endurance, USATF Club Coach, USAW 2, USAW Club Coach, CrossFit Level 2, FMS Level 2/FCS. He has coached and trained athletes for over 20 years.

