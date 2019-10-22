Two Weeks Until Global MilSatCom's Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day

SMi Reports: Global MilSatCom will return to London in two weeks with a Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day.

London, United Kingdom, October 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The 21st annual Global MilSatCom conference and exhibition will return to London on November 5, 6 and 7, with a Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day on the November 4.

With only 2 weeks remaining, interested parties are urged to register as places are highly limited: www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom10

Launched successfully last year, the focus day will explore key developments in LEO small satellite constellations and how we can exploit these networks to deliver more capability on the ground.

Bringing together over 100 delegates, including leading commercial solution providers, those at the cutting edge of small satellite R&D (including organisations from the Harwell Science & Innovation Campus) and government end-users - to discuss what future trends in constellation development might have here on the ground.

Focus day presentation highlights include:

- Mr Gary Lay BEng, Director of Strategic Opportunities, Surrey Satellite Technology Limited on "Delivering the Disruptive: Future Launch & Development of Small Satellites"

- Mr Craig Clark MBE, Chief Scientific Officer and Founder, Clyde Space/AAC Clyde on "Future Space & Disruption in the Satellite Market"

- Mr Mark Boggett, CEO, Seraphim Capital on "Small Sats, Payloads and Data: Trends in Future Space"

- Dr Juan Reveles, Chief Technology Officer, Oxford Space Systems on "Meeting the Challenges of the New Space Age"

The following day, Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will then gather over 550 international attendees, from 35 nations to explore:

- Maintaining and sustaining space superiority

- Updates on the UK’s SKYNET constellation

- Updates on international SATCOM programme developments - representation from every continent on earth (bar Antarctica)

- The enterprise wide reorganisation endeavours within the US DoD and its new and "go fast" procurement efforts

- Allied collaboration and future partnerships

- Resilience and protection in future architectures

- Next generation LEO small sat constellations

- NATO procurement of allied bandwidth for future joint operations

Hosted over 3 inclusive days, the Global MilSatCom conference’s reputation has been built on the high-level international speakers and decision makers it attracts and the fantastic interactive opportunities offered during the conference sessions and networking receptions.

For the full event details and speaker line-up, the event brochure is available to download at www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom10

Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus day: 4 November, St. James’ Court, London, UK Global MilSatCom Conference: 5 - 7 November, Queen Elizabeth II Centre, London, UK

Lead Sponsor: SES Networks

Gold Sponsor: Airbus

Silver Sponsor: Eutelsat

Sponsors: Avanti, COMSAT, GetSAT, GovSat, Inmarsat, Intelsat General, Kratos, Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, Laser Communications Coalition (LCC), Northrup Grumman, Newtec, Oneweb, Raytheon, SCISYS UK, SES Government Solutions, Telesat, Thales, Viasat

Exhibitors: Datapath, Hytec Inter, Idirect, Inster, Isotropic Systems, iTrinegy, Marlink, Media Broadcast Satellite, NovelSat, PlaneWave Instruments, ReQuTech, Skyrora, Spectra Group, Teledyne, US Air Force, Xtar

For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-online.co.uk

For delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact Information:

SMi Group

Shannon Cargan

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000

Contact via Email

www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom10

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797545

Press Release Distributed by PR.com