Mel Gauthier Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Alexandria, LA, October 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Mel Gauthier of Alexandria, Louisiana has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 13 years in the field of human services. VIP Members exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About Mel Gauthier

Mel Gauthier is the executive director at Lily of the Valley Ministries, Inc. located in Alexandria, Louisiana. It is a non-profit Pro-Life organization that provides an alternative to abortion for mothers of unborn children. The organization provides spiritual, emotional and substantive support to those who are blessed with the gift of motherhood, but are not well-prepared. Ms. Gauthier is responsible for providing parent classes and financial assistance for single mothers. Through the nonprofit, she provides infant items to the mothers, takes care of their utilities, rent, food, car repairs and provides gift cards for gas to help them. She also helps to stop eviction notices up to $1,000. Mel qualifies single women for financial aid and also does fundraising and applies for grants. She helps these new mothers get a head start in life as she teaches them how to be a success in life.

Mel was a struggling single parent many years ago. Because she made $100 over limit for government help for food or medical care for her children, Mel learned how to make it on her own and vowed she would help struggling, single moms as soon as she was financially able to do so.

Ms. Gauthier obtained an A.A. in English and Physical Education from Northwestern University in 1972. She also attended Louisiana Technical Institute and completed Accounting 1 and 2 after college. Previously she served as a branch manager/account representative for GTS Employment Agency, an account representative for Centennial Wireless, an office manager/dispatcher for Advanced Systems, a retail hearing counselor and office manager for Astrum Hearing Center and an accountant for Deborah Aaron. She was the treasurer for Lily of the Valley Ministries, Inc. before beginning her position as executive director.

Mel advises that Lily of the Valley Ministries, Inc. has been a success because her mentor and the President, Rev. Greg Texada, taught her to believe positive and speak positive no matter the circumstance and the outcome will always be victorious. She was awarded Business Woman of the year for 2016 in Rapides Parish. She is affiliated with the L.R.T.L. In her spare time Mel enjoys fitness and training dogs.

Mel Gauthier states, “It is my goal to continue to help women become a success. I desire for them to become independently off of government help.”

For further information, contact www.lilyofthevalleyministries.com.

