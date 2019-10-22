Luminit Government Services Established to Serve Aerospace and Defense Customer Base

The wholly-owned subsidiary will oversee all of Luminit's aerospace and defense-related business beginning January 2020.

Torrance, CA, October 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Luminit LLC, a privately-held high technology company specializing in fine optics and holographic light shaping diffusers, announced the formation of Luminit Government Services (LGS), a wholly-owned subsidiary that will exclusively service the company’s aerospace and defense customers. LGS will officially take charge of all Luminit aerospace and defense-related business beginning January 1, 2020 and will directly interact with new and existing aerospace and defense customers. According to the company, LGS will focus exclusively on government and national partners while meeting all compliance, quality, and regulatory requirements.

“Since its inception, Luminit has helped military and defense partners develop the next generation of augmented reality displays and other cutting edge optics technologies, and our team is very experienced with the complexities involved in government work,” notes Sivaram Gogineni, Manager, Business Development for LGS. “Separating our defense-related customers from our commercial business provides better value to our customers and gives us better control over the regulatory process.”

LGS will oversee all aerospace, including civil aviation, defense, and other export-controlled projects. Luminit will manufacture the products for LGS and serve as its supplier under a joint agreement. For more information, contact info@luminitgs.com.

About Luminit GS

Luminit Government Services, LLC (LGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Luminit, LLC, a privately-owned small business, is a premier engineering, science, and technology pioneer, providing cutting-edge solutions for aerospace, energy, biomedical, transportation and manufacturing sectors. Located in Torrance, CA, our staff includes some of world’s leading optical experts, including scientists, engineers, and production personnel, many of whom hold Ph.D. degrees. With more than 20 years of in-depth expertise, seven recording labs and 20 lasers, Luminit Government Services has developed more than numerous advanced technologies, systems, and products for government agencies, aerospace contractors and manufacturers seeking cutting-edge optical technologies that improve performance and reduce costs.

Contact Information:

Luminit

Mary Ann Giorgio

310-320-1066

Contact via Email

www.luminitco.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797584

Press Release Distributed by PR.com