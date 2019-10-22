Octobotic Corporation Announces the Completion of Aliveadvisor Global Business Autonomous Platform

Octobotic Corporation's Autonomous Aliveadvisor Platform; "Aliveadvisor Global Business Platform for tomorrow autonomous world AI assisted with Moses" - Dr. Fr. Daniel Imperato KM.S.S.P. GM+OB

West Palm Beach, FL, October 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Octobotic Corporation announces the completion of its fully integrated global business advisory autonomous platform artificially assisted by Moses, www.aliveadvisor.com.

The Global Autonomous Infrastructure Platform Arm by www.octobotic.com is a prototype getting ready for service. The logo is trademarked worldwide and the thesis, as well as, pseudo code is copyrighted.

The platform is ready for supporting products and services to be licensed worldwide under the trademark clouded A.

The Octobotic infrastructure arm and consortium builders group are ready for service with big projects already submitted from the global marketplace.

The Aliveadvisor Platform copy written thesis and business summary was formulated and copy-written by the Founder Daniel Imperato and his assistant, writer MIT Professor Olu, who analyzes the projected growth to be up to 20 billion dollars in 3 to 5 years.

The multi-service platform will be powered by the most advanced autonomous platform applications and processes while searching, shopping, shipping, licensing products, and services and advising others on a global basis through its global representation of licensed representatives.

Octobotic Corporation is currently discussing strategic partnerships, licensees, advertisers, sponsors, and technical and strategic partners to light up the platform worldwide with the push of a button.

Imperato says, “This is a very exciting time for us and we look forward to the future announcements to come.”

