Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Appoints New Head of Sales and Marketing for Used CNC Machines

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is consistently looking to buy and sell used CNC machines because of their unique process in identifying great merchandise and their extensive network of contacts. That's the reason why they are expanding their team and hiring new Head of Sales and Marketing.

Independence, MO, October 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is looking to buy and sell used CNC machines. In fact, over the past ten years, customers have recommended their services when it comes to used CNC machine sales. They credit their dedication to quality on an intensive and extensive inspection process that all machines undergo before being sold. During this process, Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. navigates through a quality checklist that has taken years to develop in order to ensure that the product is fully functional before it becomes one of their used CNC machines for sale. They do this for all CNC turning centers, vertical machining centers, horizontal machining centers, CNC milling machines, CNC grinders, and accessories. That's also the reason why they are expanding their team to hire a new Head of Sales and Marketing.

Because CNC machines are used to control, automate, and monitor the movements of other equipment, it is important for them to be working correctly. “We searched online for phrases like ‘used CNC machines near me’ and ‘used CNC machines for sale near me’ but we couldn’t figure out if the sellers were reliable or not,” says Harp, Owner, from Gardner Freightways. “When we came across Hi-Tech Machinery and saw that they had been around for ten years, we decided to give them a chance, and we weren’t disappointed. We were even able to inspect the equipment at the warehouse first.” In addition to selling and purchasing, the team at Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. can also show customers how to use CNC machines. With all of the different makes and models available, a little assistance can go a long way.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. specializes in the procurement and sales of various used machinery and is located at 14914 E Truman Rd, Independence, MO 64050. They sell machinery to customers in the United States, Europe, Canada, the UK, Australia, South America, and India. In addition to selling, Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. also works with the dismantling of machines, transportation, crating, packing, consolidation, container loading, and export coordination. Their 20,000 sq. ft. warehouse holds a variety of used CNC Machining Centers VMC/HMC, CNC Boring Mills, CNC Lathes, and CNC Turning Centers. As president of the organization, Gurpreet Singh ensures that all employees stay up to date with the latest changes in equipment, advancements in technology and relevant market trends. For more information about the company and its capabilities, call (913) 306-1377.

Contact Information:

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc

Gurpreet Singh

(913) 306-1377

Contact via Email

hitechmachineryinc.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797219

Press Release Distributed by PR.com